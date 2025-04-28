Amazon Beauty Sale: Save on summer skincare essentials

Amazon's Summer Beauty Sale is your chance to save on your favorite beauty brands. Stock up on summer beauty essentials, including sunscreens, moisturizers and more, at a great price. The sale, which runs until May 11, is a limited-time opportunity to grab products that help protect your skin and hair from harmful UV rays.

Here are 12 deals that will help keep your summer skin healthy and glowing:

Original price: $12.49

This creamy body butter intensely hydrates and soothes sun-touched skin, leaving you smelling like your favorite beach day. The formula uses Shea and cocoa butter, coconut oil, and aloe to keep your skin supple and moisturized. It also helps your sun-kissed look glow for longer.

Original price: $17.99

CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 combines mineral and chemical sun filters to help reflect and absorb the sun's damaging rays. These ingredients offer the perfect sun protection in a very absorbable blend.

LE CREUSET IS CELEBRATING 100 YEARS WITH A NEW COLOR DROP AND DEALS

Original price: $20

This mini-tan kit features the Express Bronzing Mousse in a travel-ready version and the Luxe Velvet Applicator for smooth results. You will enjoy this self-tanner's mood-boosting fragrance and the fact that it comes in an easy-to-apply mousse that dries in under an hour.

Original price: $13.99

Try the famous TikTok MONDAY Haircare MOISTURE Shampoo and Conditioner to hydrate, revitalize and smooth dry, brittle or coarse hair. TikTok videos highlight it for its moisturizing properties and ability to combat frizz, leaving hair feeling soft and shiny. With the help of this set, your summer locks will stay bouncy all through the summer.

5 PRESSURE WASHERS THAT WILL GET THE JOB DONE

Original price: $34

Clinique's fast-absorbing moisturizing lotion is lightweight and nongreasy but packs a powerful punch of moisture to keep skin hydrated. This formula works well for sensitive skin and strengthens the skin barrier. Wear it alone or layered with serums underneath.

Original price: $33

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity is a lightweight moisturizer with a tropical scent that helps you achieve a natural sun-kissed glow. This clean and clear facial mist is an easy-to-use, nongreasy, self-tanner. The quick-drying self-tan keeps your glow lasting for days without the need to rinse.

Original price: $13.32

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water-Resistant and Nongreasy Sunscreen delivers powerful sun protection without feeling heavy. This lightweight sunscreen lotion absorbs fast and has a non-shiny finish. It is also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Original price: $42

Clinique All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage For Dark Circles cooling rollerball refreshes on contact and will brighten the eye area over time. You can layer this serum over or under makeup and apply it in the morning and evening.

Original price: $13.59

Use Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil Serum, Face and Body Moisturizer to help improve the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Add this oil to your skincare products for extra nourishment. It's suitable for all skin types, is fast-absorbing and won't clog your pores.

Original price: $40

EltaMD UV Daily Broad Spectrum SPF 40 is a sheer, lightweight moisturizing sunscreen that uses hyaluronic acid to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This sunscreen contains micronized zinc oxide that shields your skin from damaging UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) rays. Use it on normal, dry and combination skin.

Original price: $19.49

This easy-to-use Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Powder Sunscreen Brush SPF 30 allows you to brush on sunscreen, making it perfect for touch-ups throughout the day. The face sunscreen can be used under makeup as a face primer, over makeup as a finishing step, or on its own for a translucent matte finish.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $18.49

Sun Bum has a delightful scent that triggers summer fun. It also delivers top-of-the-line sun protection in a convenient spray. The formula is oil-free, water-resistant, Hawaii 104 Reef Act Compliant and works for all skin types.