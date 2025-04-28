Amazon Beauty Sale: 10 oral care essentials to stock up on now

Amazon's biggest beauty sales event of the season is back. The third annual Amazon Summer Beauty Event runs from Monday, April 28, through Sunday, May 11. During the Amazon sale, you can find thousands of deals to help care for your summer beauty routine. You can save up to 49% on oral care products, from toothbrushes and water flossers to toothpaste and mouthwash.

Here are 10 oral care essentials you can't miss during the two-week event:

Original price: $99.99

Upgrade your oral care routine with the Oral-B iO Deep Clean Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush. This oscillating-rotating electric toothbrush is designed with a linear magnetic drive for greater plaque removal and gingival health benefits. This means less time and money spent at the dentists.

Original price: $16.49

Try oil pulling as a mouthwash alternative. The GuruNanda CocoMint oil-pulling mouthwash blends coconut oil, seven pure essential oils and essential vitamins to freshen your breath and care for your gums. This alcohol-free, fluoride-free and preservative-free formula is infused with the natural goodness of peppermint, spearmint, cardamom, fennel, clove, oregano and tea tree oils. Just swish for two to 10 minutes daily.

Original price: $149.99

This Oral-B electric toothbrush from the iO series features extra bells and whistles that make daily brushing more effective. This brush lets you personalize your brushing, choosing among five cleaning settings, making this adult toothbrush versatile for all your oral care needs. The brush also features a built-in two-minute timer that breaks into four 30-second intervals to clean each quadrant of your mouth and a pressure sensor that lets you know when you are brushing too hard.

Original price: $14.99

This tongue scraper is made of durable stainless steel and helps remove built-up bacteria and debris from the surface of your tongue. It features a U-shaped curve and is flexible enough to scrape all the corners of your tongue.

Original price: $39.99

The COSLUS Water Dental Flosser Teeth Pick is portable enough to take on trips. It features a 300mL water tank to maintain your dental hygiene routine. The flosser is rechargeable, with one charge lasting up to 30 days.

Original price: $18

TheraBreath mouthwash is an alcohol-free, dentist-formulated solution for fresh breath. It is king in the gums with no burning or acid. The mouthwash has no artificial dyes and is certified kosher, vegan and gluten-free.

Original price: $99.99

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser includes pulse-modulation technology to remove plaque and enhance gum stimulation for adequate improved circulation. The model comes with seven flossing tips, a one-minute timer with a 30-second pacer to ensure thorough water flossing of all areas and a removable water reservoir with 90+ seconds of flossing time.

Original price: $6.95

Keep a pack of these Listerine cool mints in your pocket or purse for on-the-go fresh breath. Each pack contains 24 strips of Listerine Cool Mint PocketPaks Bad Breath Strips, which kill bad breath germs and freshen your breath with a cool mint flavor. The strip dissolves in your mouth.

Original price: $60.99

Stock up on Oral-B sensitive gum care electric toothbrush replacement heads while they are on sale. These brush heads feature extra-soft bristles for sensitive gums and are compatible with the entire lineup of Oral-B rechargeable toothbrush handles, except for Oral-B iO and Sonic toothbrushes.

Original price: $20.99

The latest breakthrough in whitening technology is here. Crest 3DWhite Brilliance Deep Stain Remover is an everyday toothpaste that delivers on whitening. You will see results quickly as the formula dissolves the bonds that hold deep stains on your teeth. The formula is enamel-safe for everyday use.