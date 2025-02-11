Grab these 15 essentials for new moms during Amazon's Baby Sale

Congratulations, you've joined the ranks of motherhood. Becoming a mother can bring a mixed bag of emotions and physical challenges. New moms have to deal with new routines like breastfeeding or nursing in the middle of the night. It can be a stressful time, so it's important to give new moms support. These picks celebrate, pamper and lovingly help during those strenuous early days.

New "baby mamas" need items that celebrate and pamper them. Some essential items include a nursing pillow, a comfortable baby carrier, nipple cream, a baby monitor and postpartum recovery essentials like ice packs, comfortable nursing bras, a water bottle and a good support system.

The Amazon Baby Sale, which runs until the end of February, is the perfect time to stock up on these items. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Original price: $19.99

This gift set from the Honest Company is the perfect pampering essential for any new mom. It comes with a travel-sized nipple balm, face wash and firming cream. Pack it with your hospital bag to start the TLC immediately!

Original price: $14.99

This lanolin-free, non-sticky breastfeeding cream from Earth Mama moisturizes dry skin and provides soothing relief and protection to sore nipples. It is safe for use on nipples without washing off before nursing and can also be used on lips, cheeks, heels and elbows. It includes calendula and plant butters.

12 MUST-HAVE BABY FEEDING ESSENTIALS ON SALE NOW ON AMAZON

Original price: $19.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Breastfeeding babies in public can be tricky, but this Konssy Muslin Nursing Cover for Baby Breastfeeding can make setting up your station easier. The muslin is an excellent and easy-to-use coverall for moms. It is made of 100% cotton to keep the baby cozy.

Original price: $299.99

Give mom the peace of mind you can only get when you know what your baby is doing. This Nanit Smart Baby Monitor and Wall Mount will allow her to complete other tasks while still monitoring the baby. This baby monitor offers advanced features like night vision and wide-angle lenses. It can track a baby's sleep patterns and movements and provides real-time video and two-way audio.

Original price: $36.99

Want to help mom maintain proper posture while breastfeeding to avoid back aches and pain? Have her try the Lataly Women's Sleeping Nursing Bra, a supportive and comfortable bra made of 92% nylon and 8% spandex, without underwire. This set comes with five bras that have adjustable shoulder straps, a hook-and-eye closure and easy drop cups for convenient feeding.

Original price: $39.99

Baby carrier wraps are the perfect way for mom and baby to bond while on the go. The Boba baby carrying sling has been certified "hip healthy" by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute and supports the baby's natural position through all stages. Plus, this wrap offers even weight distribution to relieve mama's back and shoulder pressure.

Original price: $47.98

Momcozy's Nursing Pillow is designed to take pressure off the mom's arms and back while nursing or bottle-feeding by lifting the baby to a more ergonomic position. It has a security fence that prevents the baby from rolling or falling off. The pillow is made of 100% cotton and is machine-washable.

23 FIRST-YEAR ESSENTIALS TO GRAB DURING AMAZON'S FEBRUARY BABY SALE

Original price: $45.99

She will enjoy carrying around baby essentials in this stylish yet comfortable BabbleRoo Diaper Bag Backpack. The bag includes a wipe-clean foldable changing mat, two main compartments, five insulated pockets and a wipe pocket. Plus, there is room to pack tablets and laptops.

Original price: $29.99

Use the Frida Mom Labor and Delivery Gown from first contractions through postpartum. The gown is made of super-soft and stretchy jersey and features full-length snaps in the back for epidural or fetal monitoring. The fold-down front panels also snap to the waist, allowing for skin-to-skin bonding time and easy nursing.

Original price:$12.34

TUCKS Medicated Cooling Pads are soothing, gentle and effective for relieving the pain and discomfort of hemorrhoids and perineal tears. They contain witch hazel, which reduces inflammation and swelling, and are easy to use. Just wipe them on the affected area or leave them on for a few minutes for extra relief.

Original price: $99

The Frida Mom C-Section Recovery Kit includes products to help moms recover after a C-section. It includes a peri bottle, disposable underwear and other items to support a smooth recovery.

Original price: $9.49

The Honey Pot's herbal postpartum pads are made with a blend of herbal ingredients, including mint, lavender and aloe, to provide cooling and soothing relief. They are free from fragrances, pesticides and chlorine.

Original price:$16.99

UpSpring's Milkflow Breastfeeding Supplements provide standardized microencapsulated fenugreek along with other herbs to help support and boost milk production.

Original price: $20.99

Mom likely won’t have time to get to the spa, so bring the spa to her with these Body Restore Shower Steamers. This bloom tube includes steamers made of eucalyptus & mint, citrus, lavender, jasmine, bergamot and chamomile essential oils. Perfect to help a new mom relax during a shower at home.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $23.96

Help mom capture important memories with this Baby Hand and Footprint Kit. The kit includes everything a mom needs to create a lasting memento, including a beautiful frame.