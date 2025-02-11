Expand / Collapse search
Grab these 15 essentials for new moms during Amazon's Baby Sale

From nursing pillows to baby monitors, here's a list of what new mothers need

Nora Colomer

Take care of the new mom too, with these essentials.

Take care of the new mom too, with these essentials. (iStock)

Congratulations, you've joined the ranks of motherhood. Becoming a mother can bring a mixed bag of emotions and physical challenges. New moms have to deal with new routines like breastfeeding or nursing in the middle of the night. It can be a stressful time, so it's important to give new moms support. These picks celebrate, pamper and lovingly help during those strenuous early days.

New "baby mamas" need items that celebrate and pamper them. Some essential items include a nursing pillow, a comfortable baby carrier, nipple cream, a baby monitor and postpartum recovery essentials like ice packs, comfortable nursing bras, a water bottle and a good support system. 

The Amazon Baby Sale, which runs until the end of February, is the perfect time to stock up on these items. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop. 

The Honest Company new mama gift set: on sale for $18.76

Original price: $19.99

This organic gift set is perfect for pampering a new mom.

This organic gift set is perfect for pampering a new mom. (Amazon)

This gift set from the Honest Company is the perfect pampering essential for any new mom. It comes with a travel-sized nipple balm, face wash and firming cream. Pack it with your hospital bag to start the TLC immediately!

Earth Mama nipple nutter: on sale for $13.99

Original price: $14.99

She will love this lanolin-free, non-sticky breastfeeding cream.

She will love this lanolin-free, non-sticky breastfeeding cream. (Amazon)

This lanolin-free, non-sticky breastfeeding cream from Earth Mama moisturizes dry skin and provides soothing relief and protection to sore nipples. It is safe for use on nipples without washing off before nursing and can also be used on lips, cheeks, heels and elbows. It includes calendula and plant butters. 

Nursing cover: on sale for $11.99

Original price: $19.99

  • Image 1 of 2

    Breastfeed on the go with this easy-to-use muslin cover. (Amazon)

  • Image 2 of 2

    The cover attaches easily. (Amazon)

Breastfeeding babies in public can be tricky, but this Konssy Muslin Nursing Cover for Baby Breastfeeding can make setting up your station easier. The muslin is an excellent and easy-to-use coverall for moms. It is made of 100% cotton to keep the baby cozy. 

Nanit baby monitor: on sale for $227.24

Original price: $299.99

Help her keep an eye on the baby.

Help her keep an eye on the baby. (Amazon)

Give mom the peace of mind you can only get when you know what your baby is doing. This Nanit Smart Baby Monitor and Wall Mount will allow her to complete other tasks while still monitoring the baby. This baby monitor offers advanced features like night vision and wide-angle lenses. It can track a baby's sleep patterns and movements and provides real-time video and two-way audio. 

Lataly nursing bra: on sale for $33.29

Original price: $36.99

This set of nursing bras comes with five.

This set of nursing bras comes with five. (Amazon)

Want to help mom maintain proper posture while breastfeeding to avoid back aches and pain? Have her try the Lataly Women's Sleeping Nursing Bra, a supportive and comfortable bra made of 92% nylon and 8% spandex, without underwire. This set comes with five bras that have adjustable shoulder straps, a hook-and-eye closure and easy drop cups for convenient feeding.

Boba Baby wrap carrier: on sale for $31.99

Original price: $39.99

Try a baby wrap to bond with your baby comfortably.

Try a baby wrap to bond with your baby comfortably. (Amazon)

Baby carrier wraps are the perfect way for mom and baby to bond while on the go. The Boba baby carrying sling has been certified "hip healthy" by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute and supports the baby's natural position through all stages. Plus, this wrap offers even weight distribution to relieve mama's back and shoulder pressure.

Momcozy nursing pillow: on sale for $39.99

Original price: $47.98

This pillow takes pressure off mom's arms and back while nursing.

This pillow takes pressure off mom's arms and back while nursing. (Amazon)

Momcozy's Nursing Pillow is designed to take pressure off the mom's arms and back while nursing or bottle-feeding by lifting the baby to a more ergonomic position. It has a security fence that prevents the baby from rolling or falling off. The pillow is made of 100% cotton and is machine-washable. 

Diaper backpack on sale for $36.79

Original price: $45.99

She'll love this stylish diaper backpack.

She'll love this stylish diaper backpack. (Amazon)

She will enjoy carrying around baby essentials in this stylish yet comfortable BabbleRoo Diaper Bag Backpack. The bag includes a wipe-clean foldable changing mat, two main compartments, five insulated pockets and a wipe pocket. Plus, there is room to pack tablets and laptops.

Frida Mom labor and delivery gown: on sale for $26.99

Original price: $29.99

Use the Frida Mom Labor and Delivery Gown from first contractions through postpartum.

Use the Frida Mom Labor and Delivery Gown from first contractions through postpartum. (Amazon)

Use the Frida Mom Labor and Delivery Gown from first contractions through postpartum. The gown is made of super-soft and stretchy jersey and features full-length snaps in the back for epidural or fetal monitoring. The fold-down front panels also snap to the waist, allowing for skin-to-skin bonding time and easy nursing. 

TUCKS medicated cooling pads: on sale for $6.50

Original price:$12.34

TUCKS Medicated Cooling Pads are soothing and gentle.

TUCKS Medicated Cooling Pads are soothing and gentle. (Amazon)

TUCKS Medicated Cooling Pads are soothing, gentle and effective for relieving the pain and discomfort of hemorrhoids and perineal tears. They contain witch hazel, which reduces inflammation and swelling, and are easy to use. Just wipe them on the affected area or leave them on for a few minutes for extra relief.

Frida Mom C-Section recovery kit: on sale for $89

Original price: $99

This handy C-section kit includes handy products for recovery.

This handy C-section kit includes handy products for recovery. (Amazon)

The Frida Mom C-Section Recovery Kit includes products to help moms recover after a C-section. It includes a peri bottle, disposable underwear and other items to support a smooth recovery. 

Herbal Postpartum Pads: on sale for $8.38

Original price: $9.49

These postpartum pads are made with a blend of herbal ingredients.

These postpartum pads are made with a blend of herbal ingredients. (Amazon)

The Honey Pot's herbal postpartum pads are made with a blend of herbal ingredients, including mint, lavender and aloe, to provide cooling and soothing relief. They are free from fragrances, pesticides and chlorine. 

Breastfeeding supplement: on sale for $12.59

Original price:$16.99

She can use a supplement to boost her milk production.

She can use a supplement to boost her milk production. (Amazon)

UpSpring's Milkflow Breastfeeding Supplements provide standardized microencapsulated fenugreek along with other herbs to help support and boost milk production.

Body Restore shower steamers: on sale for $16.99

Original price: $20.99

Bring the spa to her with these shower steamers.

Bring the spa to her with these shower steamers. (Amazon)

Mom likely won’t have time to get to the spa, so bring the spa to her with these Body Restore Shower Steamers. This bloom tube includes steamers made of eucalyptus & mint, citrus, lavender, jasmine, bergamot and chamomile essential oils. Perfect to help a new mom relax during a shower at home. 

Baby hand and footprint Kit: on sale for $19.96

Original price: $23.96

Help her create a keepsake of those early days.

Help her create a keepsake of those early days. (Amazon)

Help mom capture important memories with this Baby Hand and Footprint Kit. The kit includes everything a mom needs to create a lasting memento, including a beautiful frame. 

Nora Colomer is a commerce and personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

