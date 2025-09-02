Amazon's Baby Sale: Save up to 35% on must-have sleep, nursery and feeding essentials

It's the perfect time to get ready for a new arrival with Amazon's annual September Baby Sale, running all month long. Get up to 35% off on everything from smart monitors and car seats to strollers and more. Whether you're building your own registry or shopping for a baby shower gift, this is the best time to save big on top brands.

For the nursery

Create a soothing and safe environment for your little one with essential gear like comfortable gliders, portable playpens and bedside sleepers.



Ezebaby 3-in-1 baby bassinet: on sale for $132.98 (17% off) , originally $159.99

AirClub bassinet bedside sleeper: on sale for $109.97 (20% off) , originally $149.99

Graco Hadley 5-in-1 convertible crib: on sale for $254.99 (15% off) , originally $299.99

Baby play gym mat: on sale for $35.99 (20% off) , originally $44.99

Portable playpen: on sale for $155.99 (22% off) , originally $199.99

Original price: $249.99

The Storkcraft Tuscany Custom Glider chair and ottoman set for nurseries features a smooth gliding motion, a lumbar support cushion and padded armrests with storage pockets for comfort and convenience.

Amazon Prime members get fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today. Sign up to Amazon's Baby Registry to get a free welcome box, a 15% completion discount, and free returns for an entire year.

Original price: $119.99

This Graco crib and toddler mattress features a waterproof sleep surface and a removable, soft mattress cover. The brand's toddler mattress is backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

Feeding essentials

Feeding essentials include everything from bottles and breast pumps to high chairs and sippy cups to help nourish your little one through every stage.

Medela breast pump starter kit: on sale for $114.99 (23% off) , originally $149.99

Lansinoh anti-colic bottles: on sale for $16.96 (15% off) , originally $19.99

Dr. Brown's natural flow anti-colic bottles: on sale for $43.99 (20% off) , originally $54.99

Extra absorbent burp cloths: on sale for $6.64 (17% off) , originally $7.99

Momcozy portable milk warmer : on sale for $79.99 (27% off) , originally $109.99

PandaEar baby bibs: on sale for $8.65 (26% off) , originally $11.65

Earth Mama nipple butter: on sale for $13.97 (18% off) , originally $16.99

Momcozy bottle brush kit: on sale for $19.99 (20% off) , originally $24.99

Original price: $19.99

Breastfeeding babies in public can be tricky, but this Muslin nursing cover can make setting up your station easier. The muslin is an excellent and easy-to-use coverall for moms. It is made of 100% cotton to keep the baby cozy.

Original price: $54.99

Momcozy's nursing pillow is designed to ease pressure on a parent’s arms and back while nursing or bottle-feeding, lifting the baby into a more ergonomic position. The pillow is 100% cotton and machine-washable.

Original price: $299.99

This beechwood high chair by Momcozy is designed to grow with your child, offering five convertible modes, from a traditional high chair to a toddler chair and learning tower.

Smart baby tech

Use baby tech to help you monitor, soothe and care for babies with features like wearable-free sleep tracking and automatic cry detection.

Frida baby thermometer: on sale for $35.99 (10% off) , originally $39.99

White noise sound machine: on sale for $29.99 (17% off) , originally $35.99

Nanit Pro smart baby monitor: on sale for $167.77 (33% off), originally $249.99

Owlet Dream Duo smart baby monitor: on sale for 349.99 (8% off), originally $379.99

Baby car camera monitor: on sale for $32.99 (19% off), originally $39.99

Originally: $349.99

The Philips Avent premium connected baby monitor features AI-powered technology that can track your baby's sleep and breathing patterns without needing any wearable devices. It can even use cry detection and translation to help you understand why your baby is crying.

Original price: $99

The Nanit Sound and Light machine is an all-in-one device that creates a soothing and consistent sleep environment to promote more restful routines. The device features 11 soothing sounds and a customizable night light.

Baby gear

Get the baby gear you need, from car seats and strollers to feeding bottles and high chairs, all designed to ensure a baby's safety, comfort and well-being.

Collapsible baby bathtub: on sale for $36.99 (10% off) , originally $40.99

Momcozy baby carrier: on sale for $71.99 (28% off) , originally $99.99

Munchkin car window shade: on sale for $9.77 (35% off) , originally $14.99

Graco 2-in-1 swing and bouncer: on sale for $179 (10% off) , originally $199

Evenflo Pivot modular travel system: on sale for $252.62 (32% off), originally $369.99

Original price: $299.99

Maxi-Cosi Pria all-in-one convertible car seat is the only seat you’ll need for a baby's first year. It can be used as a rear-facing harness, forward-facing harness or high-back booster.

Original price: $549.99

This convertible car seat features a unique QuickGuard installation system with a tension indicator that turns from red to green, ensuring a secure fit. The Rove is notable for its extended rear-facing capabilities (up to 50 lbs) and a no-rethread harness that adjusts as your child grows.

Original price: $239.99

The 4moms MamaRoo multi-motion baby swing stands out for its ability to mimic five unique motions, such as a car ride or a tree swing, at various speeds. The swing is Bluetooth-enabled, allowing parents to control the motion, speed and sound from their phone, and includes four built-in sounds and a mobile with interactive toy balls.

Diapering

Diapering essentials include everything from disposable diapers to rash creams and wipes, helping parents keep their baby clean and comfortable.

Baby diaper caddy organizer: on sale for $17.99 (10% off) , originally $19.99

Huggies Overnites size 4: on sale for $28.22 (12% off) , originally $31.99

Diaper Genie: on sale for $59.99 (20% off) , originally $74.99

Mama Bear diaper wipe: on sale for $15.53 (17% off) , originally $18.74

Baby wipe warmer: on sale for $29.98 (25% off) , originally $39.99

Diaper bag: on sale for $36.54 (15% off) , originally $42.99

Original price: $12.19

Huggies newborn diapers are designed for babies up to 10 lbs, with a focus on leak-proof protection and comfort. They feature a GentleAbsorb Liner, a pocketed waistband to contain messes and a special umbilical cord cutout.

Original price: $33.88

The Mama Bear Gentle Touch diapers are an Amazon brand of disposable diapers that are hypoallergenic and free of chlorine, fragrances and lotions, making them a good option for sensitive skin. A wetness indicator changes color to let you know when it's time for a change.

Originally: $11.86