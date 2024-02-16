12 nursery essentials on sale now on Amazon

You have an idea of what the perfect nursery looks like, but getting those things together before a baby's arrival can be challenging when you are juggling so many things at the same time. This list will help you organize the essentials every nursery should have.

Breastfeeding moms may want to splurge on a glider to make feeding more comfortable. Or a baby changing station may need a diaper genie added to take care of odorous diapers. Lighting in the room is essential on those longer summer days, so blackout curtains are necessary for a good night's rest.

We've selected 12 nursery essentials you will want to add to your baby's room, and you can get these items at a discount during Amazon's February Baby Sale event, which runs until the end of February. These items are also perfect to add to your Amazon baby registry . It's a once-a-year opportunity to save and stock up on all things baby from top brands like Graco, Owlet, Evenflo and more.

You can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Get these NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains in a color to match your nursery scheme. These curtains impede 85% to 99% of light and UV rays and are noise-reducing, too.

This beautiful upholstered nursery rocking chair will be a centerpiece of the nursery. You’ll spend countless hours soothing your baby in the comfort of this contemporary-styled chair. This chair is beautiful, sturdy and comfortable.

A humidifier can help with dry coughs, congestion, nose bleeds, itchy eyes and scratchy throats. This Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic cool mist humidifier keeps the air moist for up to 25 hours. It features an optional night light, and the whisper-quiet operation ensures your baby can sleep peacefully without any disturbance.

Stumbling around a nursery at night is not what you want to do if you want your baby to stay asleep. Do yourself and baby a favor and invest in a light dimmer like this THAUSDAS Night Light, Dimmable Touch Lamp for Bedroom. The touch control at the top of the lamp is simple to use. Just tap the control panel on the top of the table lamp to change the color or strength of the light.

Keep this no-touch thermometer in the nursery so you are on top of any temperature fluctuations. Baby fevers rise fast and the best defense is monitoring your child regularly. This thermometer uses infrared technology and can show readings in Celsius or Fahrenheit.

Babies poop a lot! Keep your nursery smelling fresh with the help of a Magic Diaper Pail. The pail uses dual-seal technology to lock away diaper smells and is compatible with any standard trash bag. It is a 100% odor-free system that can save up to $240 a year on refills.

A baby wipe warmer will keep your baby feeling comfortable during changes. This baby wipe warmer can hold 100 wipes and functions as a wipe warmer and dispenser.

This baby monitor will help you watch over the baby, track their sleeping habits and monitor the room temperature. Nanit's monitor has a split-screen feature that allows users to view two cameras on one screen. The custom-designed pattern on Breathing Wear works with the Pro Camera to detect a baby's breathing motion in almost any sleeping position without sensors.

This set of five beautiful woven baskets will help you keep the nursery organized. These sturdy baskets come in five different sizes and are perfect for holding diapers, toys and books.

Customize your Fisher-Price baby bedside sleeper luminate bassinet to help your newborn fall asleep. The bassinet features a variety of calming features that you can control from your smart device. It has a built-in Smart Sensing System that can detect your baby's cries and respond with music and vibrations to help soothe them back to sleep. It also has a motion-activated floor light that offers a soft light for nighttime check-ins, while its breathable mesh sides allow for good air circulation.

This beautiful crib will be a cherished piece in your nursery. The Everlee Crib conveys a simple and sturdy look with a contemporary style, while adding a luxurious touch to your nursery.

The Dreamegg D1 sound machine has 24 distinct sounds, including bird, sea wave, brook lullaby, music box, cricket, campfire, rain, fetal tone, train sound, seven fan sounds and seven white/pink noise sounds. It has a timer feature that can be set to shut off after 30, 60 or 90 minutes or set to play through the night.