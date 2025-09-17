Travel smart with these must-have personal security devices

Traveling can be stressful, with packed airports and constantly changing flights. The last thing you need is to worry about your personal safety and the safety of your luggage. Investing in a few security devices can help you feel secure, relax and truly enjoy your travels. Personal safety alarms, hotel door locks and smart luggage tech are just a few items that can help keep you safe, no matter where the travel bug takes you.

Original price: $14.99

Hotel doors all have locks, but when traveling to new places, it’s never a bad idea to add one of your own. This portable door lock set comes with a door lock that adds extra security to your hotel room. It also comes with a door stopper that has a built-in alarm in the event that someone tries to open the door.

16 TRAVEL ESSENTIALS YOU NEED FOR YOUR FIRST CRUISE

Pack a few door stoppers in your luggage to add an extra safety feature to your hotel room. Door stoppers do exactly what their name implies: They make it difficult for someone outside the room to get in. This set comes with two door stoppers, and can be kicked under the door after you’re in for the night.

A personal safety alarm sets off a siren if you feel you’re in danger, helping to alert others that you’re in trouble and scare away potential attackers. Whether you’re hiking, camping or traveling domestically or abroad, it’s always a good idea to keep an alarm on you. The HerTime2 personal safety alarm also has a flashing strobe light in addition to the siren. She’s Birdie is the original personal safety alarm. This two-pack comes with keychains to hang from your purse, belt loop or backpack. It has a strobe light and a siren that’s activated when you pull out the top pin.

TRAVEL IN STYLE WITH THESE LUGGAGE OPTIONS FOR ANY TRIP

Original price: $23.99

Packing a small lock box in your suitcase gives you a place to store your passport, wallet and other important documents and items. Even if it’s stolen, the unique lock pin prevents thieves from accessing your personal information, giving you time to deactivate credit cards and alert the authorities. This portable lock box from Amazon is water-resistant and has a built-in pin pad with a customizable code. It’s small enough to fit in your luggage, but large enough to hold your phone, headphones, wallet and passport.

Losing your luggage means losing all your clothes and potentially valuable items, so ensure you always know where your luggage is by attaching a smart luggage tag. This smart luggage tag from Amazon is compatible with Apple’s Find My so you can track your luggage from your iPhone. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns, making it easy to personalize the tag to your own style.

A Knog Scout travel tag is also compatible with iOS devices and features a unique QR code that can be scanned to retrieve your contact information. Additionally, you can still use Apple’s Find My technology to track your luggage, and it includes a luggage alarm that helps deter theft.

MAKE YOUR HOLIDAY TRAVEL STRESS-FREE WITH THESE SMART LUGGAGE SOLUTIONS AND TRAVEL ACCESSORIES

Original price: $89.95

Use an anti-theft bag as you move around new cities and countries to protect yourself against pickpockets and give yourself a better sense of security. One of the top choices for anti-theft bags is the Pacsafe Vibe 150. It has lockable zippers, is made from cut-resistant fabric and has an RFID-blocking pocket to keep your wallet safe from hackers. The wire reinforced shoulder strap can be used to lock the pack to tables or chairs (with a padlock), keeping your belongings safe while you’re out eating or shopping.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $32.95

A simple cable luggage lock goes a long way in ensuring that you don’t have your luggage looted. This four-pack of TSA-approved locks has three-digit codes you can set. The thin wire cable gives you flexibility but won’t snap or break even if tampered with.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.