These small bags pack big style for travel and every day

Big trips don’t always need big bags. Travel light when commuting to work, hitting the gym or heading out on a weekend escape, the right small bag can carry all your essentials without slowing you down. From duffels to backpacks to cross-body bags, these picks are built to lighten the load.

A unique, travel-friendly bag, the Beis Oversized Crescent Catchall is a roomy bag that adjusts to your needs. It has an adjustable strap that lets you wear it cross-body or snug on your shoulder, and a handy back strap slips over your luggage handle – perfect for travel near or far. Made from a lightweight fabric, this durable bag is comfortable to carry, even when packed full.

Need a reliable duffle bag that adapts to any trip? The Vera Bradley original duffel isn’t a boring gym bag you throw your clothes in while traveling, it’s a fashionable, spacious choice that’s great for weekend getaways or international vacations. Choose from five different solid colors, or go with classic floral Vera Bradley patterns.

Ideal for hiking, daily wear and as a small travel pack, this cross-body bag has multiple pockets to help you stay organized. The front zipper pocket gives you easy access to your phone, iPad Mini or your book, while the larger pocket easily holds a water bottle, wallet, keys and other personal belongings. With multiple smaller pockets inside, everything will have a rightful place. The hidden earphone hole on the front gives you access to corded headphones and the shoulder strap adjusts easily to fit your preferences.

Keeping your belongings safe while you’re traveling is a necessity, and an anti-theft cross-body bag can help. Featuring hidden zippers and RFID blocking technology, your valuables and data stay put. There’s a dedicated phone pocket, a passport holder and multiple compartments to keep you organized. Made from water-resistant material, it won’t matter if you walk, run or travel in the rain or snow.

Traveling with an oversized backpack can be a pain, so switch to this Bagsmart travel backpack instead. It’s designed so you can carry it like a traditional backpack or you can carry it by your side with the handle. The laptop compartment fits a laptop up to 15.6 inches. There are also six other built-in pockets built in to stash travel necessities or everyday items. Pick from 14 different colors and two different sizes.

The MZ Wallace camo metro travel tote blends the best of a purse, tote and duffel. It features genuine Italian leather trim, gold hardware and a durable, puffer-style exterior that stands up to the hustle. Inside and out, smart pockets give you enough space to pack for a long weekend. Carry it by the handles, wear it cross-body with the adjustable strap or slide it over your suitcase with the built-in luggage sleeve – it’s made to move with you.

Whether you’re a hiker, a frequent traveler or are just looking for a good backpack to bring to work every day, the Osprey Daylite expandable backpack offers everything you need. Made from a lightweight material that isn’t too bulky, the bag is durable but easy to carry. The main compartment expands up to two inches, providing space for travel necessities (or the option to save space when needed). An AirScape back panel provides ventilation and proper ergonomic support.

Sherpani’s Mia travel backpack is a rugged all-around pack that’s big enough for a weekend trip away, but small enough to be your everyday work bag. Carry it like a backpack or use the cross-body strap to carry over your shoulder. Either way, you’ll find comfort in the padded straps. It has anti-theft features like RFID protection, a main zipper lock and a chair loop lock.

