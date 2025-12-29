Floor lamps under $150 that instantly brighten up your home

As winter days get shorter and darker, the right lighting can brighten your mood — and your space. Whether you need bold overhead light or a cozy glow for your reading nook, we’ve found stylish picks to warm up any room. From dramatic arched lamps to a sleek LED pick that changes color, these finds will light up even the gloomiest days.

Original price: $150

An arched floor lamp instantly transforms any space in your house. Allow it to hang above a sofa, reading chair or dining area to brighten any room without taking up too much floor space. This one comes with a linen drum shade that diffuses the bulb’s brightness to achieve perfect ambient glow.

For a mid-century modern look, this chrome and marble arched lamp is an excellent choice. It’s a dome-shaped lamp with a curved arm and sturdy marble base. Its sleek design enhances your space to provide overhead lighting — no electrician or permanent installation needed.

Original price: $85.99

The Ellingsworth 63-inch arc floor lamp is a modern twist on a classic style. With a curved arm that’s less dramatic than other options on the market, it can be positioned directly over the space you want to illuminate with gentle, comforting light.

Original price: $53.99

This LED torchiere floor light is a budget friendly option with plenty of fun tech features. It’s remote controlled and has four color temperatures – warm white, natural white, daylight and cool white – to fit any mood. It’s also dimmable and has a night light mode so it turns off after you’ve fallen asleep.

Original price: $24.99

Simple and modern is always a safe way to go. This 60" floor lamp looks great in any room since it’s traditional and sleek. Just screw in a lightbulb, plug it in and step on the foot pedal switch to improve the winter darkness.

Original piece: $45.99

Get some extra storage space with a shelving floor lamp. A square standing lamp fits seamlessly in a corner or next to the couch, all while offering a place to display family photos or create a bookshelf. It’s a lighting upgrade that can double as furniture.

Original price: $39.99

Looking for a more decorative light to complement your space? An industrial-style floor lamp could be exactly what you need. While it’s more of a retro look, its clear glass shade is able to match any decorative style.

Original price: $285

If your style is far from traditional, this tree floor lamp is a must-buy. Not only will it light up your space, it has an artistic, contemporary look that makes it stand out. The orb-like shades will have everyone asking where you bought it.

Original price: $134.99

With a traditional tree silhouette, this 63" floor lamp illuminates with ease. It has three shades, each with their own switch so you can choose how much light you want at any time. It’s a sturdy and reliable light with a beautiful gold finish.

Original price: $99.99

The most fun option on the list: a customizable LED lamp. With millions of pick it yourself color options, you can change the ambiance of the room with the click of a button. It can sync with music and change brightness to the beat for the ultimate dance party or elevate any movie night.

