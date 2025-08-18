Get up to 83% off lifetime licenses for Acrobat Classic and Microsoft Office Professional

You unlock the ultimate productivity powerhouse with the Adobe Acrobat Classic and Microsoft Office Professional lifetime license, on sale now for under $100. The original price for these two together was nearly $550, so that’s a savings of over $450! Whether you’re crafting polished PDFs or designing dynamic presentations, this bundle equips you with the tools you need to excel in any professional setting.

Original price: $543.99

You can get Adobe Acrobat Classic and a Microsoft Office Professional lifetime license for the lowest price on the market! For under $100, you get one lifetime license for both programs, which can be redeemed on devices with Windows operating systems.

Included with Adobe Acrobat Classic are desktop-only PDF tools that let you work offline without connecting to the cloud. The Forms feature helps you easily create, fill and sign important documents. The newest update has a more modern interface and updated accessibility features. New security features have also been added that allow you to password-protect documents or redact sections of a PDF.

Microsoft Office Pro comes with a lifetime license for MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access. Within these programs, the tools have been redesigned to best meet the needs of a wider range of professionals. Data analysts and designers can use the tools to create documents, stay organized and make works of art.

Other Microsoft deals

Microsoft users never have to pay full price for their platforms. Microsoft Visio, Visual Studio Professional and Project 2021 are all substantially discounted right now — up to 94% off!

Original price: $249.99

Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional is a powerful Microsoft tool that makes it easy to design clear, professional visuals. Using a wide selection of ready-made templates, starter diagrams and stencils, you can create professional-level charts, images and presentations that make a lasting impression. This specific version of Visio 2021 is made just for Windows software.

Original price: $199

Windows 11 Pro is an easy-to-use operating system with advanced security like biometrics login, Smart App Control and antivirus defense built in. It’s designed to run strong for professionals and gamers alike. Features like snap layouts, multiple desktops and improved voice typing make you more efficient, while the ultra-realistic graphics provide a next-level gaming experience.

Original price: $499

Anyone who works with code frequently can benefit from Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022. It’s a well-known coding platform that helps you write code quicker. The IntelliCode feature suggests the next best steps as you’re writing code. CodeLens gives you useful background information like who made recent changes or the history of your code, so you can make informed decisions.

Original price: $249.99

Microsoft Project Professional 2021 helps you manage all your business projects with ease. There are built-in tools like reports and automatic scheduling that fast track your tasks. To deal with complex schedules, you’ll get visual representations with built-in multiple timelines, plus you can run what-if scenarios to speed up your task assignments. The lifetime license can be used on any work or home Windows PC.