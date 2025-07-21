Shop your favorite Hoka styles on sale for up to 36% off

If you want to elevate your fitness wardrobe, now is a great time to do so. Hoka is offering up to 36% off on some of their most sought-after running gear during their summer sale. Plus, some shoes are eligible for an extra 20% off the discounted price. There are great deals on cushioned trail running shoes, high-performance clothing for both men and women, and even comfortable kids' shoes.

Additionally, you can find discounts on essential accessories, such as running gloves and versatile belts.

Women's wear

Arahi 7: on sale for $99.99 (31% off), originally $145

Speedgoat 6 Mid GTX: on sale for $115.99 (36% off), originally $180

Kaitoro Knit Crew: on sale for $85.99 (20% off), originally $108

Elaro Bike Short: on sale for $42.99 (20% off), originally $54.99

Elaro Crop Bra: on sale for $39.99 (29% off), originally $56

Elaro Knit Tight 27-inches: on sale for $85.99 (20% off), originally $108

Transport Chukka GTX: on sale for $159.99 (20% off), originally $200

Elite Terrain System Ora Primo: on sale for $95.99 (26% off), originally $130

Original price: $140

The HOKA Mach 6 is a lightweight, responsive and versatile road running shoe for neutral runners. The shoe is designed to be used as a daily trainer or for faster runs. It has a moderate heel-to-toe drop suitable for a wide range of runners.

Original price: $185

Hoka Mafate Speed 4 for women is ideal for trail runners and hikers who demand a do-it-all shoe capable of handling diverse and often technical terrain. It's particularly well-suited for long distances, ultras and picking up the pace on rugged trails.

Original price: $118

This Skyflow Jacket is crafted from 100% nylon ripstop fabric, which is incredibly lightweight yet durable. It is water-repellent and is designed to keep you dry during unexpected sprinkles or high humidity during workouts.

Menswear

Arahi 7: on sale for $99.99 (31% off), originally $145

Mach 6: on sale for $97.99 (30% off), originally $140

Stinson 7: on sale for $135.99 (22% off), originally $175

Bondi SR: on sale for $139.99 (22% off), originally $139.99

Woodland hike pant: on sale for $85.99 (20% off), originally $108

Active short: on sale for $50.99 (20% off), originally $64

Original price: $185

Mafate Speed 4 for men is ideal for trail runners and hikers who demand a do-it-all shoe. This shoe is capable of handling diverse and often technical terrain. It's particularly well-suited for long distances, ultras and picking up the pace on rugged trails.

Original price: $78

Race comfortably in Hoka's Race Day Singlet for men. This singlet is a lightweight, slim-fit running top that is engineered for optimal performance. It features an engineered knit jacquard with perforations, allowing you to stay cool and dry.

Children's wear

Mach 6: on sale for $87.99 (20% off), originally $110

ORA Recovery Slide 3: on sale for $39.99 (33% off), originally $60

Original price: $110

The Hoka Clifton 9 for kids has the same cushioning and comfort as the adult Clifton line. It is designed for both running and all-day play, featuring an ultralight compression-molded EVA midsole. Additionally, the abrasion-resistant toe cap and high-abrasion rubber outsole ensure this shoe can keep up with active kids.

Original price: $110

The HOKA Mach 6 for kids delivers the same comfortable ride as the adult version, but it's built specifically for young runners. This lightweight, comfy shoe has a protective toe cap and rubber outsole that can stand up to extra wear and tear.

Also worth checking out

All-gender glide tech sleeveless shirt: on sale for $31.99 (20% off), originally $40

All-gender essential jogger: on sale for $77.99 (20% off), originally $98

All-gender outtrail shirt jacket: on sale for $133.99 (20% off), originally $168

All-gender essential Hoodie: on sale for $77.99 (20% off), originally $98

Invisible sock three-pack: on sale for $25.99 (19% off), originally $32

Original price: $34

The Hoka Airolite Run Gloves are lightweight, fleece-lined running gloves that keep your hands warm on cool-weather runs. They feature touchscreen technology so you can text while running. The silicone palm grip works for enhanced traction, while a small key pocket on the wrist offers secure storage.

Original price: $38

The Hoka run belt lets you run hands-free while carrying your essentials. This soft, stretchy, stay-in-place belt features foam padding for added comfort. It also includes three secure zip pockets for items such as phones, snacks, cards and keys.