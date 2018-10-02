Windows Phone

Hi-tech Swiss Army knives: It's a bulb and a speaker
It was an old “Saturday Night Live” joke: “It's a floor wax and a dessert topping!” Now, technology is turning the gag into reality. It's not sufficient, for example, to just be a light bulb or just camera any more. It also has to be remotely controlled from thousands of miles away and play music, watch the kids, and keep track of your appointments. It may even help you learn French. The question is do we really want everything to turn into a digital Swiss Army knife of multiple functions and features?