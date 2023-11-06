Florida kids 'actually talking to each other' after state bans cell use in school: teacher

An Orlando-area middle school teacher who went viral for parody TikToks of parents upset their children are having their phones confiscated under a new Florida law told FOX News it is refreshing to see children conversing with each other once again.

After Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill sponsored by State Rep. Brad Yeager, R-Pasco, prohibiting cell phone use during instructional time, Orange County middle school teacher Lisa Rodriguez-Davis said there are many fewer distractions and kids seem happier.

Rodriguez-Davis said some students were signing-out to the lavatory to meet other students to take part in online challenges and record videos together.

"There are a lot of challenges that go over social media to do different dances and different songs, and they practice. So that's what they like to post it if they can find the time and do it in the restroom," she said.

When asked on "The Story" what the punishment is for students who violate the law, Rodriguez-Davis said that at this juncture, the reprimand is the confiscation of the device. The phone would then be stored in the administrative office at the school for the student or parent to retrieve later.

Students are allowed phones in their backpack turned off and inaccessible, according to the educator.

Rodriguez-Davis said the shift to a more analog, 20th Century version of interscholastic communication has been great for all parties involved.

"I would have to say the biggest change is that teachers are allowed to teach... There's no interruptions, [and] it's just the kids are really engaged with each other; collaborative in class. And I love that when you go into the cafeteria, they're not looking on their phones and just mindlessly eating," she said.

"They're actually talking to each other, which is huge."

She noted that the current environment is a lot closer to how previous generations and early millennials grew up – without the influence or distraction of digital devices.

Another benefit has been an observed reduction in bullying, as students aren't taking and disseminating pictures of each other.

"I don't think they realize it. But actually, I've talked to several students and they're they're really actually happy about it," said Rodriguez-Davis.

The teacher added that when she is asked by students about the policy, she underlines that it lets them make more friends and makes people less nervous around others.

In comments published by the New York Times, Yeager called the law "one step to help protect our youth and our kids from the grips of social media… [and] create a less distracted classroom and a better learning environment."