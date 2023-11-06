Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Florida kids 'actually talking to each other' after state bans cell use in school: teacher

A new Florida law curtails cell phone use during instructional time at school

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
close
Students ‘actually talk to each other’ after cell phone ban in schools: Florida teacher Video

Students ‘actually talk to each other’ after cell phone ban in schools: Florida teacher

Middle school teacher Lisa Rodriguez-Davis joins ‘The Story’ to discuss the impact of Florida’s cell phone ban on her students and the school.

An Orlando-area middle school teacher who went viral for parody TikToks of parents upset their children are having their phones confiscated under a new Florida law told FOX News it is refreshing to see children conversing with each other once again.

After Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill sponsored by State Rep. Brad Yeager, R-Pasco, prohibiting cell phone use during instructional time, Orange County middle school teacher Lisa Rodriguez-Davis said there are many fewer distractions and kids seem happier.

Rodriguez-Davis said some students were signing-out to the lavatory to meet other students to take part in online challenges and record videos together.

"There are a lot of challenges that go over social media to do different dances and different songs, and they practice. So that's what they like to post it if they can find the time and do it in the restroom," she said.

DESANTIS DEACTIVATES STUDENTS FOR JUSTICE IN PALESTINE

Photo shows interior of classroom in school with no students present

Row of empty desks in front of whiteboard. Interior of classroom in school. (iStock)

When asked on "The Story" what the punishment is for students who violate the law, Rodriguez-Davis said that at this juncture, the reprimand is the confiscation of the device. The phone would then be stored in the administrative office at the school for the student or parent to retrieve later.

Students are allowed phones in their backpack turned off and inaccessible, according to the educator.

Rodriguez-Davis said the shift to a more analog, 20th Century version of interscholastic communication has been great for all parties involved.

"I would have to say the biggest change is that teachers are allowed to teach... There's no interruptions, [and] it's just the kids are really engaged with each other; collaborative in class. And I love that when you go into the cafeteria, they're not looking on their phones and just mindlessly eating," she said.

DESANTIS ATTACKED AS ‘AUTHORITARIAN’ FOR SAYING TEACHERS SHOULD TAKE AWAY CELL PHONES

No more voice mails: Breaking down new cell phone etiquette tips Video

"They're actually talking to each other, which is huge."

She noted that the current environment is a lot closer to how previous generations and early millennials grew up – without the influence or distraction of digital devices.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeSantis 'deactivates' Florida chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine Video

Another benefit has been an observed reduction in bullying, as students aren't taking and disseminating pictures of each other.

"I don't think they realize it. But actually, I've talked to several students and they're they're really actually happy about it," said Rodriguez-Davis.

The teacher added that when she is asked by students about the policy, she underlines that it lets them make more friends and makes people less nervous around others.

In comments published by the New York Times, Yeager called the law "one step to help protect our youth and our kids from the grips of social media… [and] create a less distracted classroom and a better learning environment."

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media 

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.