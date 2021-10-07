World's fastest lawnmower hits record 143 mph

Here's one way to save time on chores.

A retired air conditioner engineer has claimed the Guinness record for the world's fastest lawnmower with a vehicle he built at home.

Tony Edwards took his creation onto the Elvington Airfield in York, U.K., where it was clocked at an average speed of 143 mph to break the previous mark of 133 mph.

Edwards calls it the "Mowabusa" because it's powered by the 1,300cc engine from a Suzuki Hyabusa superbike and also uses the front suspension from a car and a trike conversion kit in the rear, according to The Sun.

After the run, Edwards had to prove it could actually cut grass to qualify for the record.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He could have some competition soon, however. Honda had previously held the record at 116 mph with its "Mean Mower", which later set the mark for quickest-accelerating mower from 0-100 mph in 6.29 seconds, and says the vehicle is capable of reaching 150 mph.