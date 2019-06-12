Honda lawnmower reaches 100mph in 6 seconds for world record, video shows

This lawnmower has the need for speed.

Honda’s supercharged Mean Mower V2 recently broke the Guinness World Record for being the fastest accelerating lawnmower.

NURSE WHO RAN LONDON MARATHON IN SCRUBS GIVEN WORLD RECORD, AFTER GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS BACKTRACKS

Stunt driver Jess Hawkins took the modified grass cutter from zero to 100 mph in an average of 6.29 seconds on May 6 near Dresden, Germany, the company said Monday. She had to record the same run, in both directions, taking their average acceleration as the official time.

The mower also had to demonstrate its ability to cut grass and, under Guinness regulations, “intrinsically look like a lawnmower” to qualify for the record, according to the company.

Honda said they developed the V2 with Team Dynamics, a British Touring Car Championship partner, using computer-aided design, bespoke parts and 3D printing.

AMERICAN WOMAN, 21, BECOMES YOUNGEST PERSON TO VISIT EVERY COUNTRY

Powered by a 999cc Honda Fireblade SP four-cylinder engine, the custom mower can also reach a blistering top speed of 150.99 mph. The engine, which also powers Honda’s CBR1000RR Fireblade SP motorcycle, produces 200bhp at 13,000 rpm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The average riding mower typically offers speeds of 5.5 - 7 mph, according to Lowe’s website.

The Mean Mower V2’s previous model set the record for the world’s fastest lawnmower in 2014 after reaching 116.87 mph, Honda said.