This is the world's coolest car, survey says

The coolest car in the U.K. is French.

At least it is according to a survey conducted by British car magazine Auto Express that found its readers think the Citroen DS is the coolest car in the world. Along with its quirky styling, the 1955-1975 DS featured front-wheel-drive, a unique pneumatic suspension system and signature single-spoke steering wheel.

Second on the list was the Jaguar E-Type, which is considered by many to be one of the most beautiful car designs ever.

The Italian Lancia Stratos placed third. The 1970s mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive rally racer having become a poster car in its iconic Alitalia-sponsored paint job.

Britain was back on the list in fourth place with the Land Rover Defender and its predecessors, which were in production from 1948 to 2016 and will be replaced by an all-new Defender in 2020.

Rounding out the top five was the Lamborghini Miura, which is often called the world’s first supercar.

