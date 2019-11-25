Expand / Collapse search
(REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Collector Cars
Published

This is the world's coolest car, survey says

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Rally Rd. is a new platform that sells shares in classic cars that can be traded like stocks, allowing investors to buy into valuable cars that they could never afford on their own.

The coolest car in the U.K. is French.

(Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images)

At least it is according to a survey conducted by British car magazine Auto Express that found its readers think the Citroen DS is the coolest car in the world. Along with its quirky styling, the 1955-1975 DS featured front-wheel-drive, a unique pneumatic suspension system and signature single-spoke steering wheel.

(National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Second on the list was the Jaguar E-Type, which is considered by many to be one of the most beautiful car designs ever.

(INGO WAGNER/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Italian Lancia Stratos placed third. The 1970s mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive rally racer having become a poster car in its iconic Alitalia-sponsored paint job.

(Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover)

Britain was back on the list in fourth place with the Land Rover Defender and its predecessors, which were in production from 1948 to 2016 and will be replaced by an all-new Defender in 2020.

(Michael Cole/Corbis via Getty Images)

Rounding out the top five was the Lamborghini Miura, which is often called the world’s first supercar.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu