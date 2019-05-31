Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

Car collector's 'dirty little secret' discovered after death

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
'Little Red' Ford Shelby Mustang found after fifty yearsVideo

'Little Red' Ford Shelby Mustang found after fifty years

A legendary Ford Mustang that many thought was destroyed 50 years ago has been discovered rotting away in a Texas field. And it could be worth millions.

Dirty little secrets are rarely this big. An eclectic car, motorcycle and parts collection discovered after the May 2018 death of a Michigan man who had amassed it over the years is heading to the auction block.

According to VanDerBrink Auctions, Jeff Begg was an engineer who worked for Dana Corporation, founded several manufacturing companies of his own and fell under the spell of eBay when he was closing out his wife’s account following her passing in 2003.

Begg loved machines, cars and motorcycles and bid on pretty much everything that caught his eye. Over the years, he purchased dozens of mostly British bikes, 38 classic midget and sprint cars and 70 automobiles from a variety of eras.

He didn’t tell many people about the collection, though. Even the few that knew something had no idea of its extent until they started sorting out his affairs and discovered several buildings filled with his “dirty little secret.”

Among the gems are a 1952 Vincent Series C Rapide motorcycle, a 1936 Ford 3 Window Coupe, a 1973 Citroen Type SB SM sedan, a Ford Cosworth Formula One engine and a 1996 Ferrari 456 GT Coupe.

Online bidding is open now and the on-site auction takes place in Springfield, Mich., on Jun 15.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu