Wisconsin police catch pickup driver in camping chair behind the wheel

Some of today’s pickup trucks are available with heated, cooled massaging seats, but one driver in Wisconsin prefers to rough it.

The Wisconsin State Patrol on Wednesday tweeted an image of the camping chair a driver was using in his Ram pickup.

The conventional seats had been stripped out of the unkempt cabin and the single collapsible chair placed behind the steering wheel.

The driver was pulled over and cited for an equipment violation after being spotted by a trooper on patrol.

The department included a link in its tweet to the section of the state vehicle standards requiring seats to be securely fastened and include head restraints in line with the product specifications from the year the vehicle was manufactured.

Police in Burlington, Canada, encountered a similar situation last year when they pulled over a Ford Edge with a folding chair for a driver’s seat.