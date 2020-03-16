Expand / Collapse search
Sneek peek: 2021 Ford F-150 revealed in renderings

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2021 Ford F-150 isn’t due to be revealed until later this year, but enough information has leaked out to offer an idea of what the 14th generation truck might look like.

The F-150 was last redesigned in 2018. (Ford)

Fan website F150Gen14.com has combined insider information from people who’ve allegedly seen full-size models with details revealed in spy photos of prototypes being tested on public roads to create renderings of the upcoming light-duty pickup.

The major changes surround the grille -- which features a single, instead of double crossbar -- and headlight clusters that trade the C-clamp design of the current model for a simpler shape wrapped on the top and outsides by an LED light bar.

According to the tipsters, the all-electric version has a grille closed off with panels that resembles the one on the Mustang Mach-E battery-powered car and the high-performance Raptor has a diamond mesh grille with FORD written across it much like the 2020 model

Along with the full-electric and internal combustion engine models, Ford is also planning to introduce a hybrid powertrain into the lineup.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu