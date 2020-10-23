See it: Stuntman Travis Pastrana jumps waterway in Annapolis

Talk about a hometown hero.

Annapolis native Travis Pastrana took to the air over Maryland’s capital on Thursday as he jumped a car over a famous downtown landmark.

The racing and extreme motorsports star was filming a stunt video for Ken Block’s Hoonigan Industries brand when he took a modified Subaru WRX STI off a ramp and over an inlet known as Ego Alley as a cigarette boat passed underneath him.

The waterway is a well-known spot near the U.S. Naval Academy where sailors parade their prized ships, but few have ever drawn the kind of attention Pastrana did. Onlookers captured amateur footage of the stunt and posted it to social media.

The 100-or-so-foot jump wasn't the first time Pastrana took to the air over water. In 2009 he broke a record held by Ken Block when he jumped a rally car 269 feet from a Long Beach, Calif., pier onto a barge.

Pastrana’s jump and other stunt driving from Annapolis will be featured in the eleventh edition of Hoonigan’s “Gymkhana” series, which does not yet have a release date.

