Video captures Australian supercar thief's dangerous high-speed run through neighborhood

Don’t say he wasn’t warned.

An Australian supercar owner has shared a harrowing dashcam video that shows his Audi R8 being stolen and taken on a series of high-speed joyrides through a busy suburban area that spanned nearly a half-hour.

The car was allegedly nicked in late December by a 49-year-old who was reportedly on the run from a drunken driving stop and broke into the owner’s home, where he found the keys and proceeded to take off in the high-performance coupe, apparently unaware that the camera had activated, despite it giving a verbal notification that it had started recording.

The full video has been pulled off YouTube, but in it the car could be seen speeding through traffic and neighborhoods at speeds of up to 100 mph while passing vehicles on the wrong side of the road and slamming over speed bumps as police sirens can be heard in the distance.

Eventually, the thief pulls into a yard where several other cars are parked and a group of people are hanging around and shuts off the car, but then gets back in and hits the road again.

As he does, the rear suspension gives way to damage, likely caused by impact with the speed bumps, making it impossible to control, so he heads to another nearby home as a wheel drags and leaves a black line along the pavement.

He’s then seen knocking down the gate to a fenced-in yard, where the car was later found thanks to tips posted to Facebook, according to the owner, who said he followed the line on the street right to the house.

A police spokesman told 1 News that the suspect was arrested and charged with car theft, reckless driving, dangerous driving, driving while unlicensed, and breaking and entering a house to steal more than $60,000.

The owner, who had purchased the used car just three months prior, said it suffered $75,000 in damage.