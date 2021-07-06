Utah-built Vanderhall Brawley electric 4x4 on sale soon

The Brawley is ready to brawl with the Bronco, but not everywhere.

Three-wheel vehicle specialist Vanderhall will begin taking reservations for its new electric Brawley 4x4 on July 15.

The four-seat utility features quad electric motors with a combined output of 404 hp and can cover up to 200 miles per charge.

They'll all have to be off-road, however, as the vehicle is classified as a UTV and helmets are recommended.

That's not to say its without creature comforts. The Brawley is available with an entirely enclosed passenger compartment with air conditioning and a cabin filtration system for use in dusty environments.

The Brawley was designed for extreme off-roading with 35-inch tires and fully-independent suspension that provides 22 inches of wheel travel.

Transparent doors provide a better view of the trails and rocks while a panoramic roof lets the sunlight in.

Pricing for the Brawley hasn't bee announced, but deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2022.

The Utah-based company's current lineup is comprised of three-wheel "autocycles" that range in price from $25,950 to $46,950 and includes the $35,950 Edison all-electric model.