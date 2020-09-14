Truck driver resigns from town council after attending Zoom meeting while driving

He was zooming two ways.

A town councilor has resigned after he was seen attending an official Zoom meeting while driving his commercial truck.

David Brown of Boston, U.K., participated in the group chat from his moving vehicle on Sept. 9, SWNS reported.

"I regret it, and I regret that I've been vilified on social media with negative comments, he said.”

Brown said he pulled over to connect to the meeting and was only listening in as he drove.

"I was just listening, what's the difference between listening to that and your car radio. People twiddle with car radios and what have you, what's the difference?”

Local police said that they were investigating reports of a man using a device while driving, but did not confirm that Brown was the target.

"I have resigned from my cabinet post, because that's what the leader wanted me to do. I think it's probably the wise thing to do,” he said.

