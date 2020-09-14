Expand / Collapse search
Truck driver resigns from town council after attending Zoom meeting while driving

David Brown said he was just listening to the streaming meeting

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
He was zooming two ways.

A town councilor has resigned after he was seen attending an official Zoom meeting while driving his commercial truck.

Brown can be seen belted into his driver's seat in this screengrab of the meeting.

Brown can be seen belted into his driver's seat in this screengrab of the meeting. (SWNS)

David Brown of Boston, U.K., participated in the group chat from his moving vehicle on Sept. 9, SWNS reported.

"I regret it, and I regret that I've been vilified on social media with negative comments, he said.”

Brown said he pulled over to connect to the meeting and was only listening in as he drove.

TESLA ON AUTOPILOT HITS POLICE CAR AS DRIVER WATCHES MOVIE

"I was just listening, what's the difference between listening to that and your car radio. People twiddle with car radios and what have you, what's the difference?”

Local police said that they were investigating reports of a man using a device while driving, but did not confirm that Brown was the target.

'NOT DRUNK' DRIVER ARRESTED FOR DUI AFTER WRECK

"I have resigned from my cabinet post, because that's what the leader wanted me to do. I think it's probably the wise thing to do,” he said.

