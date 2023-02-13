Expand / Collapse search
Traffic report: Kia's Binky Dad won the Super Bowl car commercial game

Kia saw the biggest increase in web interest

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Binky Dad saved the day… for Kia.

The Korean automaker's Super Bowl advertisement featuring a dad racing home in a Kia Telluride SUV to retrieve a forgotten pacifier had the biggest impact of the four car commercials that ran, according to Cars.com.

The online marketplace compared web traffic to Kia, Ram, Jeep and General Motors brand pages from eight minutes before and eight minutes after their commercials aired.

The four automakers were the only ones to buy air time during this year's game.

REVIEW: THE 2023 KIA TELLURIDE X-PRO RIDES HIGHER THAN EVER

Kia's advertisement featured a father racing home to retrieve a pacifier.

Kia's advertisement featured a father racing home to retrieve a pacifier. (Kia)

Kia's generated a 230% lift, according to Cars.com, which was by far the biggest result on the night.

GM finished second with a 50% bump courtesy of a commercial featuring Will Ferrell driving its electric models through various Netflix programs.

The spot was a joint effort promoting a new partnership between GM and Netflix that will see the automaker's vehicles featured in the streamer's original programming.

Ram used its commercial to unveil its first electric pickup in a commercial that poked fun at its rivals through a pharmaceutical ad parody that said it would help address "premature electrification" with longer range than other electric pickups.

It was nearly as effective as GM's commercial, and resulted in a 46% increase in traffic to Ram's page

Ram's sister brand Jeep didn't fare nearly as well. Its "Electric Boogie" spot featuring its 4xe plug-in hybrid models actually appears to have helped another automaker.

Tesla doesn't produce commercial advertisements for its vehicles.

Tesla doesn't produce commercial advertisements for its vehicles. (Tesla)

Tesla didn't run a commercial during the game, as it does not do any paid advertising, but traffic to its pages was up 26% around the time that the Jeep commercial aired.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was at the Super Bowl.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was at the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Tesla also saw another 29% spike when CEO Elon Musk was shown on the screen watching the game from the stands.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.