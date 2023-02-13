Traffic report: Kia's Binky Dad won the Super Bowl car commercial game

Binky Dad saved the day… for Kia.

The Korean automaker's Super Bowl advertisement featuring a dad racing home in a Kia Telluride SUV to retrieve a forgotten pacifier had the biggest impact of the four car commercials that ran, according to Cars.com.

The online marketplace compared web traffic to Kia, Ram, Jeep and General Motors brand pages from eight minutes before and eight minutes after their commercials aired.

The four automakers were the only ones to buy air time during this year's game.

REVIEW: THE 2023 KIA TELLURIDE X-PRO RIDES HIGHER THAN EVER

Kia's generated a 230% lift, according to Cars.com, which was by far the biggest result on the night.

GM finished second with a 50% bump courtesy of a commercial featuring Will Ferrell driving its electric models through various Netflix programs.

The spot was a joint effort promoting a new partnership between GM and Netflix that will see the automaker's vehicles featured in the streamer's original programming.

Ram used its commercial to unveil its first electric pickup in a commercial that poked fun at its rivals through a pharmaceutical ad parody that said it would help address "premature electrification" with longer range than other electric pickups.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

It was nearly as effective as GM's commercial, and resulted in a 46% increase in traffic to Ram's page

Ram's sister brand Jeep didn't fare nearly as well. Its "Electric Boogie" spot featuring its 4xe plug-in hybrid models actually appears to have helped another automaker.

Tesla didn't run a commercial during the game, as it does not do any paid advertising, but traffic to its pages was up 26% around the time that the Jeep commercial aired.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tesla also saw another 29% spike when CEO Elon Musk was shown on the screen watching the game from the stands.