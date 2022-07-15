Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Toyota
Published

The Toyota Crown is brand's new king of the road

Crown returns as a full-size hybrid sedan

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Toyota Tundra Video

Test drive: 2022 Toyota Tundra

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is the first new Tundra since 2007 and the first available with a hybrid powertrain that Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says makes it the closest thing to a Prius pickup you can buy today.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The king has returned.

Toyota is reviving its Crown nameplate in the U.S. for the first time in over half a century with an all-new supersized sedan.

The 2023 Crown will replace the Avalon as Toyota's flagship model later this year.

Toyota's first mass-produced model sold in the U.S. was called the Toyopet Crown, and the Crown name was last used here in 1972.

The Toyota Crown is slightly shorter in length, but taller than the Toyota Avalon. 

The Toyota Crown is slightly shorter in length, but taller than the Toyota Avalon.  (Toyota)

It has, however, remained in use in Japan and overseas markets on Toyota's top models as an almost standalone brand.

The Toyota Crown is a four-door sedan with a trunk.

The Toyota Crown is a four-door sedan with a trunk. (Toyota)

It's still a full-size sedan with a trunk like the Avalon, but has a 4.1-inch higher roof that allows for a raised seating position and a passenger compartment more like an SUV's.

NEW TOYOTA COROLLA HAS FOUR DOORS, BUT ONLY TWO SEATS

The Toyota Crown's interior features a higher seating position than a typical sedan.

The Toyota Crown's interior features a higher seating position than a typical sedan. (Toyota)

The Crown will come standard with an all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain rated at 236 horsepower and 38 mpg combined, while the top of the line Platinum trim gets a 340 horsepower HYBRID MAX version rated at 28 mpg.

HERE'S HOW MUCH THE TEXAS-BUILT 2023 TOYOTA SEQUOIA SUV COSTS

The Toyota Crown will be in showrooms before the end of 2022.

The Toyota Crown will be in showrooms before the end of 2022. (Toyota)

All Crowns will be equipped with an electronic driver assist package that includes a blind spot warning system, adaptive cruise control and a feature that can alert the driver and brake for oncoming traffic when turning through an intersection.

IF YOU WANT AN ELECTRIC TOYOTA, YOU SHOULD BUY IT SOON. HERE'S WHY

The 1955 Toyopet Crown was Toyota's first mass-market car.

The 1955 Toyopet Crown was Toyota's first mass-market car. (Junko Kimura/Getty Images)

The Platinum also gets a self-parking feature that can steer into parallel and perpendicular spaces, with the driver behind the wheel, and a computer controlled adaptive suspension with a range of comfort and handling modes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toyota is also launching a more traditional Crown sedan, SUV and hatchback in Japan, but none are currently slated for the U.S.

The full Toyota Crown lineup includes a hatchback, traditional sedan and SUV.

The full Toyota Crown lineup includes a hatchback, traditional sedan and SUV. (Toyota)

Pricing for the Japan-built Crown has not been announced, but it is expected to reach showrooms before the end of 2022.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos