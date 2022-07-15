The Toyota Crown is brand's new king of the road

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The king has returned.

Toyota is reviving its Crown nameplate in the U.S. for the first time in over half a century with an all-new supersized sedan.

The 2023 Crown will replace the Avalon as Toyota's flagship model later this year.

Toyota's first mass-produced model sold in the U.S. was called the Toyopet Crown, and the Crown name was last used here in 1972.

It has, however, remained in use in Japan and overseas markets on Toyota's top models as an almost standalone brand.

It's still a full-size sedan with a trunk like the Avalon, but has a 4.1-inch higher roof that allows for a raised seating position and a passenger compartment more like an SUV's.

The Crown will come standard with an all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain rated at 236 horsepower and 38 mpg combined, while the top of the line Platinum trim gets a 340 horsepower HYBRID MAX version rated at 28 mpg.

All Crowns will be equipped with an electronic driver assist package that includes a blind spot warning system, adaptive cruise control and a feature that can alert the driver and brake for oncoming traffic when turning through an intersection.

The Platinum also gets a self-parking feature that can steer into parallel and perpendicular spaces, with the driver behind the wheel, and a computer controlled adaptive suspension with a range of comfort and handling modes.

Toyota is also launching a more traditional Crown sedan, SUV and hatchback in Japan, but none are currently slated for the U.S.

Pricing for the Japan-built Crown has not been announced, but it is expected to reach showrooms before the end of 2022.