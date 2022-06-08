Here's how much the Texas-built 2023 Toyota Sequoia SUV costs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toyota has revealed how big the price of its biggest SUV is.

The all-new 2023 Sequoia will start at $59,795 when it goes on sale this summer.

The Sequoia is built on the same platform as the latest Tundra pickup and built alongside it at Toyota's San Antonio, Texas, factory.

The new model marks the first full redesign of the truck since 2008.

Five grades will be offered with increasing levels of equipment, with the top of the line Capstone's base price listed at $79,795.

The Sequoia competes against a range of vehicles that includes the $53,695 Chevrolet Tahoe, $54,840 Ford Expedition and $60,995 Jeep Wagoneer.

The full-size, three-row Sequoia comes standard with a hybrid powertrain that combines a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with an electric motor mounted between the engine and the 10-speed transmission.

Its total output is rated at 437 horsepower and 583 lb.-ft. of torque. Toyota has also confirmed that the Sequoia will have a maximum towing capacity of 9,520 pounds.

An off-road focused TRD Pro grade modeled after the one offered for the Tundra will also be available and equipped with an upgraded suspension, roof rack, a grille-mounted off-highway LED light bar, all-terrain tires and a specially tuned traction management system at a starting price of $78,395.