©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

These states have the worst drivers, new study says

Western states top the list

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Alaska has one of the smallest populations of drivers in the U.S., but a new report says they are the most dangerous as a group.

iStock/FatCamera

Analysts at Car Insurance Comparison have crunched the numbers related to fatal car accidents and combined a number of factors to come up with the list.

The annual study looks at the death rate and where states rank regarding the number of fatal accidents involving failure to obey laws, careless driving, drunk driving and speeding along with several subcategories of each.

Alaska was followed by New Mexico, Montana and Texas (tie), Colorado, Nevada, Hawaii and South Carolina (tie), Delaware and Arkansas in the top 10.

Alaska was also found to be worst for drunk driving and speeding, New Mexico for careless driving and Colorado for failure to obey violations.

On the other end of the list, Utahns were found to be the best drivers, followed by Iowans, New Jerseyans, Minnesotans and Marylanders.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos