(Ford)

Proud American
Published

The Nebraska State Patrol's 1993 Ford Mustang may be the USA's coolest cop car

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Nothing beats experience.

The Nebraska State Patrol posted a photo to Facebook this week of one of its most veteran members helping out with a traffic stop. Not an officer, but a car.

(Nebraska State Patrol)

It’s a 1993 Ford Mustang SSP (Special Service Package) that’s still in service after all these years and was featured on The Drive.

(Ford)

Ford offered the 5.0-liter V8 muscle car as a high performance alternative to the ubiquitous Crown Victoria sedan from 1982 to 1993, equipping it with upgraded engine and transmission cooling systems, a heavy duty alternator, calibrated speedometer and other law enforcement specific equipment.

The automaker sold roughly 15,000 of them to state and local departments, with California, Florida and Texas its biggest customers. The FBI also bought a few, as did the DEA and the U.S. Air Force, which used them as spotter cars for U-2 spy planes during landings.

(Nebraska State Patrol)

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the car is also used in parades and for community outreach, but still hits the road show the department’s rookie Dodge Chargers a thing or two sometimes.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu