Electric Chevrolet Bolt EUV rated at 247 miles per charge

The Chevrolet Bolt EUV just missed the mark.

Chevy had estimated that the all-electric subcompact crossover would receive an EPA rating of 250 miles per charge, but the official number is 247 miles.

That puts the $33,595 Bolt EUV ahead of the similarly sized Kia Niro EV's 239-mile rating and below the Hyundai Kona EV's 258-mile rating.

The Niro and Kona have 201 hp motors, compared to the Bolt EUV's 200 hp unit, and start at $31,065 and $32,765, respectively, after deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit they qualify for.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

General Motors has exhausted its allotment of credits, so only state and local incentives will be available for the Bolt EUV when it hits dealers this summer.