The Tesla Model Y just aced its crash test

Tesla Model Y a Top Safety Pick+

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2021-2022 Tesla Model Y has received the best Top Safety Pick+ designation from the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) after performing well in its latest crash test.

The 2021-2022 Tesla Model Y is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+.

The 2021-2022 Tesla Model Y is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+. (Tesla)

The Model Y received the top "Good" score in all the impact evaluations as well as a "Superior" rating automatic emergency braking system, which was recently redesigned to use only cameras without any radar or ultrasonic sensors.

The Model Y received the best ratings for all impact evaluations.

The Model Y received the best ratings for all impact evaluations. (Tesla)

The vehicle also received "Good" and "Acceptable" ratings for the headlights available across the lineup, which are the required scores to get the "plus" designation.

The Tesla Model Y has a "Superior" automatic emergency braking system, according to the IIHS.

The Tesla Model Y has a "Superior" automatic emergency braking system, according to the IIHS. (Tesla)

The only other area where it fell short is was ease of use for its LATCH child safety seat attachment system, which was deemed to be "Acceptable."

The organization also updated automatic braking system of Tesla Model 3s built since April 2021 to "Superior" as it uses the same technology as the Model Y.

