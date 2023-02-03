Tesla Cybertruck spotted with strange new feature

The Tesla Cybertruck just keeps getting weirder.

A new prototype for the unusual electric pickup was spotted on the streets of Palo Alto, California, with a new feature.

The truck continues to be updated ahead of the planned start of production this year.

Photos and video of the vehicle posted on social media show that it is now equipped with triangular-shaped side-view mirrors that echo the truck's overall style.

Previous versions had more conventionally shaped mirrors.

"Yeah. Still many small tweaks to make it better (and the side mirrors are removable by owner), but this is very close to production design," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said responding to the posts.

The Cybertruck also has video cameras that can provide a view of the sides of the vehicle on interior displays, but federal regulations require all passenger vehicles to be built with reflective mirrors mounted outside of them. Not all states require their use, however, so the Cybertruck is being designed to allow for their easy removal, regardless of what shape they end up taking. Several vehicles, including the Jeep Wrangler, have offered removable mirrors, but without the video camera augmentation.

Europe recently made side-view cameras legal, but Tesla isn't expected to sell the Cybertruck there anytime soon. The full-size stainless steel truck has been deemed too large for the market, but Musk has suggested that Tesla could follow it up with a second pickup.

"I think we’ll probably make an international version of Cybertruck that’ll be kind of smaller, kind of like a tight wolverine package," Musk said, without elaborating.

Low-volume Cybertruck production is expected to begin this summer before Tesla's Texas factory ramps up to full capacity next year.



