Tesla launches $1,900 Cyberquad ATV for kids

Cybertruck not included

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Two years after it was unveiled at Tesla's epic Cybertruck debut the Cyberquad ATV is now on sale … sort of.

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is now on sale for $1,900.

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is now on sale for $1,900. (Tesla)

Tesla has added a Cyberquad for Kids to its online shop priced at $1,900.

The electric ATV is built by Radio Flyer and listed with a top speed of 10 mph and a range of 15 miles per charge, which takes about five hours on a home outlet.

The Cyberquad is being designed to compliment the Cybertruck.

The Cyberquad is being designed to compliment the Cybertruck. (Tesla)

The product requires some assembly when delivered and is recommended for children ages eight and older, with a weight limit of 150 pounds.

Nevertheless, Tesla head designer Franz von Holzhausen, who is at least 6 feet, 2 inches tall, but of unknown weight, took one for a spin with his kids in a video to promote the product.

Von Holzhausen can also be seen riding a full-size Cyberquad, similar to the one used at the launch, which was later discovered to be a Yamaha ATV with custom bodywork and converted to run on battery power.

Tesla designer Franz Von Holzhausen took the Cyberquad for Kids for a spin in a promotional video.

Tesla designer Franz Von Holzhausen took the Cyberquad for Kids for a spin in a promotional video. (Tesla)

According to Elon Musk, Tesla does still intend to offer a full-size Cyberquad to complement the Cybertruck at some point, but it's still in development.

"The ATV is an interesting design challenge because ATVs are pretty dangerous and, so, we want to make an ATV that is the least dangerous ATV. So, if you are going to ATV, well, you might as well have the least dangerous ATV," he said during the company's shareholder meeting in October.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos