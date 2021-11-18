Expand / Collapse search
The 2023 Subaru Solterra electric off-road SUV is a Toyota in disguise

Off-road SUV is Subaru's first electric model

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It's share and share alike for Toyota and Subaru.

The Solterra debuted at the L.A. Auto Show.

The Solterra debuted at the L.A. Auto Show. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Subaru has unveiled the electric 2023 Solterra SUV that will go on sale next year, which is the brand's version of the Toyota bZ4X and set to be built alongside it at Toyota's ZEV Factory in Japan.

The two automakers have previously teamed up on a Subaru-built sports car sold under the Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 names.

Subaru engineered the Solterra to be capable of the kind of light off-roading its vehicles are known for.

Subaru engineered the Solterra to be capable of the kind of light off-roading its vehicles are known for. (Subaru)

The Solterra will come standard with a 215 hp all-wheel-drive system in the U.S. and an estimated range of 220 miles per charge, which can be replenished to 80% in less than an hour at a public fast charging station.

The Solterra features an unusual instrument cluster design and widescreen infotainment system shared with the Toyota bZ4X.

The Solterra features an unusual instrument cluster design and widescreen infotainment system shared with the Toyota bZ4X. (Subaru)

The compact SUV has 8.3 inches of ground clearance – which is more than many compact SUVs but less than other Subarus – and a traction management system programmed with an X-Mode optimized for off-pavement driving.

Pricing has not been announced, but the Solterra is scheduled to go on sale in the middle of 2022 as Subaru's first all-electric model.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos