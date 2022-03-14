Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Subaru
Published

Subaru is killing the gas version of this iconic model

Subaru WRX STI will return with an electrified powertrain

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Subaru WRX Video

Test drive: 2022 Subaru WRX

The 2022 Subaru WRX is the wild child of the brand’s lineup. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu hits the dirt in the rally-inspired sports car to see if it lives up to its reputation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Subaru is easing up on the gas. Gasoline, that is.

The Subaru WRX STI will not be replaced by a purely gasoline-powered version of the current WRX.

The Subaru WRX STI will not be replaced by a purely gasoline-powered version of the current WRX. (Subaru)

The automaker has confirmed it will not be replacing its iconic WRX STI performance car with a new one based on the latest WRX, but is instead planning to electrify the rally-inspired model.

"As the automotive marketplace continues to move towards electrification, Subaru is focused on how our future sports and performance cars should evolve to meet the needs of the changing marketplace and the regulations and requirements for greenhouse gasses (GHG), zero emissions vehicles (ZEV), and Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ)," Subaru said in a news release on the decision.

 

STI stands for Subaru Tecnica International and is the company's performacne and racing division.

STI stands for Subaru Tecnica International and is the company's performacne and racing division. (Subaru)

"As part of that effort, Subaru Corporation is exploring opportunities for the next generation Subaru WRX STI, including electrification.  In the meantime, a next generation internal combustion engine WRX STI will not be produced based upon the new WRX platform. "

The WRX was fully-redesigned for 2022.

The WRX was fully-redesigned for 2022. (Subaru)

The Impreza-based WRX is all-new for 2022 with a 271 hp turbocharged engine while the last WRX STI offered in 2021 was rated at 310 hp and featured additional performance enhancements that included an upgraded suspension and brakes plus an aerodynamic package featuring the model's signature oversized hoop-style rear wing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Subaru currently offers a plug-in hybrid version of the Crosstrek SUV and will be launching its first all-electric vehicle, the Solterra, later this year. The Solterra is a compact SUV that shares its platform with the upcoming Toyota bZ4x.

Test drive: 2022 Subaru BRZ Video

The two automakers also collaborate on the Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 sports cars, which use the same chassis and powertrain.

Test drive: 2022 Toyota GR 86 Video

Subaru did not offer a timeframe for when a new WRX STI will be introduced.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos