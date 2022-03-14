Subaru is killing the gas version of this iconic model

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Subaru is easing up on the gas. Gasoline, that is.

The automaker has confirmed it will not be replacing its iconic WRX STI performance car with a new one based on the latest WRX, but is instead planning to electrify the rally-inspired model.

"As the automotive marketplace continues to move towards electrification, Subaru is focused on how our future sports and performance cars should evolve to meet the needs of the changing marketplace and the regulations and requirements for greenhouse gasses (GHG), zero emissions vehicles (ZEV), and Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ)," Subaru said in a news release on the decision.





"As part of that effort, Subaru Corporation is exploring opportunities for the next generation Subaru WRX STI, including electrification. In the meantime, a next generation internal combustion engine WRX STI will not be produced based upon the new WRX platform. "

The Impreza-based WRX is all-new for 2022 with a 271 hp turbocharged engine while the last WRX STI offered in 2021 was rated at 310 hp and featured additional performance enhancements that included an upgraded suspension and brakes plus an aerodynamic package featuring the model's signature oversized hoop-style rear wing.

Subaru currently offers a plug-in hybrid version of the Crosstrek SUV and will be launching its first all-electric vehicle, the Solterra, later this year. The Solterra is a compact SUV that shares its platform with the upcoming Toyota bZ4x.

The two automakers also collaborate on the Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 sports cars, which use the same chassis and powertrain.

Subaru did not offer a timeframe for when a new WRX STI will be introduced.