Shocker: 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup leapfrogs Ford, GM with modern coil spring suspension

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is taking the giant leap to a coil spring rear suspension, eschewing the traditional leaf spring setup used by Ford and General Motors.

The design was revealed in the latest teaser images of the full-size truck that's set to go on sale this fall.

The past two generations of Ram's pickups have featured coil springs, which weigh less and provide improved ride quality and handling, according to proponents.

Toyota also showed off the front suspension of the TRD Pro off-road model, which is equipped with a hefty anti-roll bar and high performance Fox shock absorbers.

The exterior of the truck has previously been revealed, following leaked photos being published on the internet, and additional images suggest it will come powered by a turbocharged V6 that's more powerful than the current V8.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toyota has said the new Tundra is "in it to win it" and that an even more powerful option that "will blow you away" will be available, which possibly includes hybrid technology.