Here's how safe the Genesis GV80 Tiger Woods crashed is

IIHS gives it a Top Safety Pick+

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Genesis GV80 SUV that Tiger Woods crashed in California in February has received the highest safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The organization has given the GV80 its Top Safety Pick+ award, making it one of just 50 vehicles on sale today to qualify for the rating.

According to the IIHS, the GV80 scored the highest results in all six crash test categories and is also equipped with the active safety systems and headlights required for the designation.

The car Woods was in drove off of a road and rolled down a hill, leaving the PGA star with "significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity" that required surgery and hospitalization.

However, first responders on the scene said they expected him to be more seriously injured based on the severity of the crash, the cause of which is still under investigation.

Woods was driving the vehicle on loan from Genesis after hosting a golf tournament sponsored by the automaker. Prices for the GV80 start at $49,995.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not yet rated the GV80.

