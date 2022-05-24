Sneak peek: Rugged 2023 Honda CR-V teased ahead of summer launch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Honda CR-V is toughening up.

Honda has released the first images of the all-new version of its best-selling model that's set be unveiled this summer.

The photos reveal a design that features a grille that's larger and more upright than the current CR-V's and similar to the one on the Honda Ridgeline pickup.

Honda described the model as "rugged" and confirmed that a hybrid version will continue to be available, but with a new powertrain that provides improved performance and capability.

Honda recently announced a new off-road focused TrailSport trim that it will offer across its lineup in the coming years, starting with the Passport SUV, but didn't specifically mention it in the CR-V release.

The CR-V was the second-best-selling vehicle that isn't a pickup in 2021, behind the Toyota Rav4, with 361,271 deliveries during the year.

Pricing for the new CR-V will be available closer to when it goes on sale, but the 2022 version starts at $28,045.