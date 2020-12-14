Roush, Penske unveil Electric Ford F-Series cargo truck

It will be a few years before you can buy an electric Ford F-150, but you may be able to lease a battery-powered F-650 soon.

Roush CleanTech has teamed up with Penske Truck leasing to develop an all-electric F-650 commercial box truck that uses a giant 138-kilowatt-hour battery pack to provide 100 miles of zero-emissions driving per charge.

The companies, who’s racing operations compete on the track in NASCAR, have revealed the first images of the truck, which will begin demonstration testing in California early next year.

Roush CleanTech currently specializes in natural gas conversions for commercial trucks, but sees an opportunity for battery-powered models.



“With a new administration coming in, we expect a greater focus on clean transportation, particularly electric and hydrogen,” Roush CleanTech president Todd Mouw told the Detroit Free Press.

The battery is mounted between the frame rails and can be recharged from a 240-volt outlet in 8-9 hours, making it suitable for a local operation duty cycle with a payload rating of 8,500 pounds.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but if customers like what they see, the trucks will be incorporated into Penske’s fleet, which is the largest in the country.