©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Rolls-Royce driver hit Lamborghini and then fled scene, police say

$500,000 wreck involved a Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini Urus

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Police are searching for a Rolls-Royce driver who allegedly fled the scene of a collision with a Lamborghini.

The very expensive accident occurred in Walsall, U.K., near Birmingham on Tuesday, SWNS reported.

SWNS

A photo of the aftermath shared by police shows the $320,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost rammed into the rear of the $220,000 Lamborghini Urus, with both cars suffering significant damage.

"Well ... this is an expensive crash. I wonder if it was the cost or another reason why the Rolls driver left the scene?” the West Midlands Police tweeted.

“Driver was not driving for the conditions and obviously can't handle a car like this," they said.

Police did not identify the owner of the car, but several commenters on the post speculated that it had been hired from one of the local exotic car rental agencies, which offer the same model.

Police told the Birmingham Mail that the missing driver left a photo of himself in the car, but that no arrests have been made.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos