$100K Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition pickup storming into summer

High-performance off-road pickup features unique look

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Ram 1500 TRX is ready to disappear into the desert.

A new Sandblast Edition version of Ram's high-performance monster truck is being added to the lineup this summer.

It comes with the same 702 hp supercharged V8 and full-time 4x4 drivetrain as all TRX models, but gets unique paint and a high level of standard equipment.

The crew cab is painted a color Ram calls Mojave Sand and the truck rides on black 18-inch wheels that are specific to the trim.

The Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast features a 702 hp V8.

The Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast features a 702 hp V8. (Ram)

It also comes loaded with pretty much every TRX feature, including a 19-speaker audio system, heated and ventilated seats, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera system and panoramic sunroof.

  • Ram Sandblast side
    Image 1 of 3

    The Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast comes in a Mojave Sand color. (Ram)

  • Ram Sandblast plaque
    Image 2 of 3

    The Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast has a VIN plaque on the center console. (Ram)

  • Ram Sandblast front
    Image 3 of 3

    The Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast was designed for high-speed off-road driving. (Ram)

The interior is accented with Light Frost white stitching, carbon fiber inserts and a console VIN plaque with tan and blue fonts, while the instrument cluster is updated to show a rendering of the truck in the correct paint color.

Prices start at $100,080 and there's not much left on the options list to add. Your wallet is also going to take another hit if you actually want to drive it, however, as the TRX has a combined fuel economy rating of 12 mpg.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos