Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Collector Cars
Published

Rare 1963 Chevrolet Corvette 'fuelie' driven 70,000 miles sold for $285,000

Prices for rare model are on the rise

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos Test Drive: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Video

Fox News Autos Test Drive: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

The 2020 Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine version of the all-American sports car. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu found out if it it has what it takes to compete with the world's best.

It was a high price for a high-mileage car.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

A 1963 Chevrolet Corvette with 70,000 miles on the odometer that was owned by late Menards board member Larry Menard was sold this this past weekend by VanDerBrink Auctions for $285,000, marking one of the top prices paid for the model.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

The split-window coupe is one of just 2,610 of the 1963 Corvettes equipped with a fuel-injected 327 V8 and retains its numbers-matching original engine.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

The Tuxedo Black car received a full frame-off restoration and is in top shape. According to the valuation experts at Hagerty, it sold for 10.7% more than than the Hagerty Price Guide estimate, thanks in part to its knock-off wheels and red leather interior.

Prices for the model appear to be on the rise as a similar restored example with unlisted mileage sold at a Barrett-Jackson auction in June for $324,500.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mendard collection auction had several dozen vintage models, including a 1959 Chevrolet Impala Convertible that sold for $136,000 and a fuel-injected 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible that went for $103,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos