Rare 1963 Chevrolet Corvette 'fuelie' driven 70,000 miles sold for $285,000

It was a high price for a high-mileage car.

A 1963 Chevrolet Corvette with 70,000 miles on the odometer that was owned by late Menards board member Larry Menard was sold this this past weekend by VanDerBrink Auctions for $285,000, marking one of the top prices paid for the model.

The split-window coupe is one of just 2,610 of the 1963 Corvettes equipped with a fuel-injected 327 V8 and retains its numbers-matching original engine.

The Tuxedo Black car received a full frame-off restoration and is in top shape. According to the valuation experts at Hagerty, it sold for 10.7% more than than the Hagerty Price Guide estimate, thanks in part to its knock-off wheels and red leather interior.

Prices for the model appear to be on the rise as a similar restored example with unlisted mileage sold at a Barrett-Jackson auction in June for $324,500.

The Mendard collection auction had several dozen vintage models, including a 1959 Chevrolet Impala Convertible that sold for $136,000 and a fuel-injected 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible that went for $103,000.