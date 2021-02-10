New 2021 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel pickup hits top 33 mpg rating

Ram is ramping up the fuel economy on its diesel-powered 1500 pickups.

The brand is now offering an HFE (High Fuel Efficiency) EcoDiesel version of the light-duty truck that bumps its highway fuel economy rating from 32 mpg to a best-in-class 33 mpg, which ties that of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel.

The package is available on crew cab, sort bed, two-wheel-drive trucks with the Tradesman trim and adds a new air dam, bed cover and low rolling-resistance tires to squeak out the extra mpg.

Pricing starts at $43,935, so it may not be the most economical model overall, but bragging rights are bragging rights and you can have it in any color you want, as long as it's black or white.

That said, while the Silverado matches the Ram’s city rating of 23 mpg, its 27 mpg combined rating is 1 mpg better and its 9,500-pound tow rating is higher than the Tradesman diesel’s 8,220-pound rating listed on the Ram towing guide with the HFE’s rear axle ratio.

Deliveries of the 1500 HFE EcoDiesel are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of the year.