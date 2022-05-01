Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

Rain delays finish of NASCAR Cup Series Dover race to Monday

Kyle Larson was leading when the race was postponed

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway was postponed for rain after just 78 laps of a scheduled 400 were completed on Sunday, with the restart moved to Monday.

The  NASCAR Cup Series Duramax Drydene 400 was postponed for rain with 78 laps completed.

The  NASCAR Cup Series Duramax Drydene 400 was postponed for rain with 78 laps completed. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Kyle Larson was leading the Duramax Drydene 400 when race was red-flagged, followed by his teammate Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. won rain-delayed events at Dover in 2007 and 2019.

Martin Truex Jr. won rain-delayed events at Dover in 2007 and 2019. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The delay gives Truex the unique opportunity to win at Dover for third time after it was postponed for inclement weather, having previously done so in 2007 and 2019.

Kyle Larson was leading the race at Dover when it was postponed.

Kyle Larson was leading the race at Dover when it was postponed. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Pole-sitter Chris Buescher will also be hoping for history to repeat itself, as his only Cup Series win came at Pocono in 2016 when the race was called early for fog having already been pushed to Monday due to rain.

(NASCAR on Fox)

The conclusion of the Duramax Drydene 400 is scheduled to begin at Noon ET on Monday and can be watched on FS1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos