Rain delays finish of NASCAR Cup Series Dover race to Monday

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway was postponed for rain after just 78 laps of a scheduled 400 were completed on Sunday, with the restart moved to Monday.

Kyle Larson was leading the Duramax Drydene 400 when race was red-flagged, followed by his teammate Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr.

The delay gives Truex the unique opportunity to win at Dover for third time after it was postponed for inclement weather, having previously done so in 2007 and 2019.

Pole-sitter Chris Buescher will also be hoping for history to repeat itself, as his only Cup Series win came at Pocono in 2016 when the race was called early for fog having already been pushed to Monday due to rain.

The conclusion of the Duramax Drydene 400 is scheduled to begin at Noon ET on Monday and can be watched on FS1.

