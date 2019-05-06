Expand / Collapse search
Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR's Monday Dover race ... again

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Maybe it’s time to start calling him “Monday” Martin. Martin Truex Jr. won the NASCAR Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway on Monday, beating Alex Bowman to the finish line in the rain-delayed race.

The event was set to be run on Sunday until an incessant downpour forced it to be rescheduled for today. It’s the second time in a row that Truex won a Monday race at the track, the first coming in 2007, which was also his maiden win in the Cup series.

The win was the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's second of the season. Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott, last week's winner at Talladega, rounded out the top five.

JGR has seven wins in 11 races this season and has established itself as the team to beat. Truex, of Mayetta, New Jersey, has long considered Dover his home track and he crushed Bowman by 9.5 seconds after starting in the back of the field because of inspection issues.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu