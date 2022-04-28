Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Watermelon man Ross Chastain's NASCAR Cup Series car to be sponsored by Pitbull at Dover

Rapper co-owns Chastain's Trackhouse Racing team

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Can anything stop Ross Chastain?

Ross Chastain's NASCAR car will be sponsored by Pitbull's tour at Dover.

Ross Chastain's NASCAR car will be sponsored by Pitbull's tour at Dover. (Trackhouse Racing//David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Trackhouse Racing driver has two wins this season and is coming off a thrilling last-lap victory at Talladega as he heads to the Dover International Speedway in Delaware for Sunday's race.

Chastain's car will feature an ad for Pitbull's "Can't Stop Us Now" tour and single.

Chastain's car will feature an ad for Pitbull's "Can't Stop Us Now" tour and single. (Trackhouse Racing)

Chastain's success on the track has been great for his small team, which has been picking up new sponsors every week, but his Dover car will be a family affair.

HERE'S HOW ROSS CHASTAIN WON TWO VERY DIFFERENT RACES IN THE SAME CAR

The No. 1 Chevrolet will be sponsored by Trackhouse Racing co-owner Pitbull to promote his "Can't Stop Us Now" tour and a song of the same name he collaborated with country star Zac Brown on that's releasing Friday.

Pitbull invested in Trackhouse at the beginning of the 2021 season and has been an enthusiastic and active member of the team, attending races and using his platforms to promote it.

Chastain celebrates wins by smashing a watermelon to promote his family's farming business.

Chastain celebrates wins by smashing a watermelon to promote his family's farming business. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chastain's wins have already secured him a spot in this year's playoffs, and he currently sits ninth in the standings with six top 10 finishes through the first 10 races of the season.

His victory at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin in March was both the team's and his first in the Cup Series.

Pitbull and Chastain both hail from Florida, where the driver's family has been farming watermelons for eight generations. Chastain is so proud of the family business that he celebrates wins by smashing a watermelon off of his car to help draw attention to it.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos