Land Rover 'gun bus' to carry Prince Philip's casket to funeral

Prince Philip's casket will ride in procession through the grounds of Windsor Castle to his funeral in one of his old cars, according to Buckingham Palace.

The vehicle is a custom Land Rover Defender 130-based 'gun bus' built by Foley Specialist Vehicles for the Duke of Edinburgh in 2016, The Sun reported.

The vehicle was built to carry hunting parties around the grounds of one of the royal family's Sandringham House estate.

The Land Rover has since been further modified for funereal use with input from Prince Philip himself.

Caskets bearing members of the royal family have traditionally been transported via horse-drawn gun carriages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth have often been seen driving around their properties in Land Rovers.

Prince Philip was at the wheel of a Land Rover Freelander when he got into a car accident in 2019 on a public road at age 97, which led to him surrendering his driver's license for good.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Philip's funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17. Currently, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth is lying at rest at Windsor Castle.

He passed on April 9 at 99 years old.