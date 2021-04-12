Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Custom
Published
Last Update 10 mins ago

Land Rover 'gun bus' to carry Prince Philip's casket to funeral

The Duke of Edinburgh helped design the custom vehicle

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: Land Rover DefenderVideo

Test drive: Land Rover Defender

Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu gets down and dirty with the all-new Land Rover Defender

Prince Philip's casket will ride in procession through the grounds of Windsor Castle to his funeral in one of his old cars, according to Buckingham Palace.

The vehicle is a custom Land Rover Defender 130-based 'gun bus' built by Foley Specialist Vehicles for the Duke of Edinburgh in 2016, The Sun reported.

(Foley Specialist Vehicles)

The vehicle was built to carry hunting parties around the grounds of one of the royal family's Sandringham House estate.

The Land Rover has since been further modified for funereal use with input from Prince Philip himself.

Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother's coffin was carried to Westminster Abbey for her funeral ceremony in 2002 on the back of a horse-drawn gun carriage 

Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother's coffin was carried to Westminster Abbey for her funeral ceremony in 2002 on the back of a horse-drawn gun carriage  (FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)

Caskets bearing members of the royal family have traditionally been transported via horse-drawn gun carriages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth have often been seen driving around their properties in Land Rovers.

Prince Philip speaks to Queen Elizabeth II in 2018 from the Land Rover Freelander he would be involved in an accident with the following year.

Prince Philip speaks to Queen Elizabeth II in 2018 from the Land Rover Freelander he would be involved in an accident with the following year. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince Philip was at the wheel of a Land Rover Freelander when he got into a car accident in 2019 on a public road at age 97, which led to him surrendering his driver's license for good.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Philip's funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17. Currently, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth is lying at rest at Windsor Castle.

He passed on April 9 at 99 years old.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos