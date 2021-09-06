Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Porsche
Published

The Porsche Mission R Concept is the electric track car of the future

Possible successor for the 911 GT3 Cup

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
64-yr-old mom taking 1956 Porsche 356A to Antarctica to help fight child trafficking Video

64-yr-old mom taking 1956 Porsche 356A to Antarctica to help fight child trafficking

Renée Brinkerhoff has been racing around the world and now she's heading to the ends of the earth to help raise awareness about child trafficking.

Porsche track days may be about to get a lot quieter.

The German automaker has revealed an all-electric track car concept at the Munich Auto Show that it could start selling in 2025.

(Porsche)

The shark-nose Mission R is an entirely unique design with all all-wheel-drivetrain it says can provide 671 hp during long lapping sessions without overheating and 1,073 hp in qualifying mode.

(Porsche)

Porsche says the transparent-roof coupe can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and hit a top track speed of over 186 mph. It's envisioned as a successor to the current 911 GT3 Cup cars, which are featured in many one-make racing series around the world.

TOM CRUISE'S "RISKY BUSINESS" PORSCHE SURFACES FOR SALE

An extensive cooling system is used to keep the motors from overheating during extended use and a 900-volt architecture allows the 80 kilowatt-hour battery pack to be recharged from five to 80 percent in 15 minutes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mission R is also equipped with a drag reduction system that allows the driver to adjust the front-splitter and rear wing like a Formula One car can for higher speeds on straight track sections.

(Porsche)

Porsche hasn't suggested a price for a production version, but the 911 GT3 Cup starts at approximately $275,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos