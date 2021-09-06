The Porsche Mission R Concept is the electric track car of the future

Porsche track days may be about to get a lot quieter.

The German automaker has revealed an all-electric track car concept at the Munich Auto Show that it could start selling in 2025.

The shark-nose Mission R is an entirely unique design with all all-wheel-drivetrain it says can provide 671 hp during long lapping sessions without overheating and 1,073 hp in qualifying mode.

Porsche says the transparent-roof coupe can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and hit a top track speed of over 186 mph. It's envisioned as a successor to the current 911 GT3 Cup cars, which are featured in many one-make racing series around the world.

An extensive cooling system is used to keep the motors from overheating during extended use and a 900-volt architecture allows the 80 kilowatt-hour battery pack to be recharged from five to 80 percent in 15 minutes.

The Mission R is also equipped with a drag reduction system that allows the driver to adjust the front-splitter and rear wing like a Formula One car can for higher speeds on straight track sections.

Porsche hasn't suggested a price for a production version, but the 911 GT3 Cup starts at approximately $275,000.