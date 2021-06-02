Pitbull and Tony Robbins collaborating ... on NASCAR team

Self-help guru Tony Robbins is going to help himself to a piece of Pitbull's NASCAR team.

The motivational speaker was at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 to check out the scene as he considers joining the rapper/entrepreneur as an investor in the Trackhouse Racing team.

Robbins, who is worth an estimated $500 million, told the Charlotte Observer that he will "join in at some level for sure."

He and Pitbull are longtime acquaintances who have previously worked together on other endeavors.

Pitbull took a stake in the team at the beginning of the 2021 season and has been spending a lot of time at the races while his concert tours are on hold. The team's driver, Daniel Suarez, is the only Mexican in the NASCAR Cup Series and the outfit has focused on reaching out to the Latino community through promotional and charitable efforts.

"I love that it has a social impact while you’re enjoying the sport," Robbins said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trackhouse Racing founder Justin Marks told the Observer that Robbins' interest shows the team's goal to become more than just a racing outfit is working.

Suarez finished 15th at Charlotte and is currently 23rd in the season standings with two top-10 finishes.