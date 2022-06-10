The GMC Jimmy 2-door SUV returns thanks to intrepid Arkansas company

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GMC builds plenty of two-door trucks, but none of them are SUVs. That wasn't always the case.

In the 1970s and 1980s the brand sold the Jimmy SUV, which was its version of the Chevrolet K5 Blazer and a competitor to the Ford Bronco.

The name came from slang for GMC, similar to how Jeep was derived from the original World War 2 GP, or "general purpose" truck.

The full-size Jimmy was replaced by the Yukon in the 1990s and the two-door version soon went extinct along with those of the Blazer and Bronco as four-door SUVs took over the market.

The Jimmy name was also used on a smaller SUV, but was discontinued in 2001.

Now its coming back, just not from GMC.

Jonesboro, Arkansas, custom car shop Flat Out Autos has made a name for itself by redesigning the Chevrolet Tahoe with throwback K5 Blazer styling, but on a four-door body.

After selling several of them, it went to work on the SUV and turned into a more authentic two-door for last year's SEMA auto show.

Company owner Rob Hester told Fox News Autos that it was a difficult conversion, but he was able to use the lessons learned to create a two-door Jimmy-style truck.

Instead of converting a four-door Yukon, the team is starting out with a two-door standard cab GMC Sierra pickup powered by a 5.3-liter V8.

Hester said they had to shorten the wheelbase, bed and driveshaft to get the proportions right, then cut out the back wall of the cab to turn it into an SUV.

Custom side panels were added along with the third row bench from a Tahoe to create a back seat.

The prototype build is still under construction, but Flat Out Autos is fabricating their own removable roof, just like the original Jimmy had.

Hester said the new process will reduce costs and speed up production. He's planning to make at least 25 at a starting price of $120,000 complete, but will customize them to each buyer's preference.

There aren't current plans to do a retro version, as Hester is focused on developing the basic model, but one could come in the future.

He expects the first truck to be done well ahead of this year's SEMA show in November, where it will be on display.