Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Custom
Published

The GMC Jimmy 2-door SUV returns thanks to intrepid Arkansas company

Classic GMC Jimmy returns as a modern custom SUV

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 GMC Yukon Diesel Video

Test drive: 2021 GMC Yukon Diesel

The 2021 GMC Yukon Diesel combines the pulling power of a V8 with crossover fuel economy, but is already nearing the end of the road, according to Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

GMC builds plenty of two-door trucks, but none of them are SUVs. That wasn't always the case.

In the 1970s and 1980s the brand sold the Jimmy SUV, which was its version of the Chevrolet K5 Blazer and a competitor to the Ford Bronco.

The name came from slang for GMC, similar to how Jeep was derived from the original World War 2 GP, or "general purpose" truck.

The full-size Jimmy was replaced by the Yukon in the 1990s and the two-door version soon went extinct along with those of the Blazer and Bronco as four-door SUVs took over the market.

This 1979 GMC Jimmy was sold at the Mecum Auction Kansas City event in 2021 for $22,000.

This 1979 GMC Jimmy was sold at the Mecum Auction Kansas City event in 2021 for $22,000. (Mecum Auctions)

The Jimmy name was also used on a smaller SUV, but was discontinued in 2001.

Now its coming back, just not from GMC.

Flat Out Autos has converted the Chevrolet Tahoe into a K5-lookalike.

Flat Out Autos has converted the Chevrolet Tahoe into a K5-lookalike. (Flat Out Autos)

Jonesboro, Arkansas, custom car shop Flat Out Autos has made a name for itself by redesigning the Chevrolet Tahoe with throwback K5 Blazer styling, but on a four-door body.

Flat Out Autos turned a Chevy Tahoe into a two-door K5-style truck last year.

Flat Out Autos turned a Chevy Tahoe into a two-door K5-style truck last year. (Flat Out Autos)

After selling several of them, it went to work on the SUV and turned into a more authentic two-door for last year's SEMA auto show.

Company owner Rob Hester told Fox News Autos that it was a difficult conversion, but he was able to use the lessons learned to create a two-door Jimmy-style truck.

Flat Out Autos' Jimmy-style SUV retains the GMC Sierra's front-end styling.

Flat Out Autos' Jimmy-style SUV retains the GMC Sierra's front-end styling. (Flat Out Autos)

Instead of converting a four-door Yukon, the team is starting out with a two-door standard cab GMC Sierra pickup powered by a 5.3-liter V8.

The Jimmy-style truck starts out as a two-door Sierra pickup that has its wheelbase shortened.

The Jimmy-style truck starts out as a two-door Sierra pickup that has its wheelbase shortened. (Flat Out Autos)

Hester said they had to shorten the wheelbase, bed and driveshaft to get the proportions right, then cut out the back wall of the cab to turn it into an SUV.

Flat Out Autos removes the back wall of the cab to turn the pickup into an SUV.

Flat Out Autos removes the back wall of the cab to turn the pickup into an SUV. (Flat Out Autos)

Custom side panels were added along with the third row bench from a Tahoe to create a back seat.

The final version will have a removable rear roof.

The final version will have a removable rear roof. (Flat Out Autos)

The prototype build is still under construction, but Flat Out Autos is fabricating their own removable roof, just like the original Jimmy had.

Flat Out Autos will customize the truck anyway the buyer wants it.

Flat Out Autos will customize the truck anyway the buyer wants it. (Flat Out Autos)

Hester said the new process will reduce costs and speed up production. He's planning to make at least 25 at a starting price of $120,000 complete, but will customize them to each buyer's preference.

There aren't current plans to do a retro version, as Hester is focused on developing the basic model, but one could come in the future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He expects the first truck to be done well ahead of this year's SEMA show in November, where it will be on display.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos