Joey Logano's car flips in air in absurd crash at Talladega

Joey Logano was involved in a terrifying crash in the first stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega on Sunday afternoon.

Fellow racer Denny Hamlin moved to the inside of Logano and he got hit by Rick Stenhouse Jr. The accidental contact from Stenhouse made Hamlin bump into Logano, and it sent the No. 22 car airborne.

While Logano’s car flipped in the air, no other cars managed to hit him and he was able to turn back over and escape from his car unscathed.

"I got lucky I didn’t get hit while I was in the air," Logano said afterward.

Logano talked about walking away from a crash of that degree.

"I guess I don't know exactly what to think," Logano added. "It is a product of this race. On one hand, I am so proud to drive a Cup car that is safe, and that I can go through a crash like that and get out and speak about it. On one hand, I am mad about being in the crash, and on the other, I am happy to be alive. On another hand, I am wondering when we are going to stop because this is dangerous doing what we are doing. I got a roll bar in my head. That is not okay. I am one hit away from the same situation Ryan Newman just went through. I just don't feel like that is acceptable."

Logano was speaking of the crash on the final lap of the 2020 Daytona 500 that hospitalized Newman for three days with a head injury. Newman’s car hit the outside wall head-on, and it flipped over after making an impact. His car was then hit on the driver’s side window by another car coming at full speed.

Brad Keselowski won at Talladega on Sunday.

Keselowski led just one lap, the last one, in a race that featured 35 lead changes among 27 drivers.

"The whole race I had a couple opportunities to take the lead, but I just kept thinking, ‘Man, keep your car in one piece,'" Keselowski said.

Keselowski tied Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon with six wins each at Talladega.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.