NASCAR sending Kyle Busch to sensitivity training for using R-word during interview

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been ordered to undergo sensitivity training before the start of the 2022 for using an insensitive term during an interview after Sunday's race at Martinsville.

Busch was complaining about being hit by Brad Keselowski as his rival made a desperate move to pass him on the final straight.

"I mean, where was he going? What was he going to do? Spin me out? He was trying to do a Harvick is what he was trying to do. For what? For second place? For what? He wasn’t going to transfer through with that. Freaking retarded, man," Busch said .

Neither playoff driver was in position to advance to the Championship 4 at Sunday's final in Phoenix, but a second-place finish would've put Busch through if race-winner Alex Bowman had been penalized for any infractions during the postrace inspection.

Busch later tweeted, "In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it," but the series said the language violated its conduct guidelines.

Busch was not issued a fine and will be allowed to compete at Phoenix on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan received a similar sanction for saying during a livestreamed online simulation race, "Who’s the retard behind me?"